News

WATCH | Special court sitting for retirement of acting deputy chief justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga

By TimesLIVE - 31 July 2025 - 10:24

Courtesy of SABC

The Constitutional Court is bidding farewell to acting deputy chief justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga in a special ceremonial sitting on Thursday.

TimesLIVE

Madlanga commission to cost taxpayers R147.9m over six months

The commission of inquiry into allegations of criminality, political interference and corruption in the criminal justice system is expected to cost ...
News
1 day ago

Madlanga confirms 'imminent' consultation with Mkhwanazi

The chairperson of the commission investigating allegations of political interference in police operations, Mbuyiseli Madlanga, says the work has ...
News
2 days ago

WATCH | Madlanga to brief media on police interference inquiry

The chairperson of the Judicial Commission of Inquiry, Mbuyiseli Madlanga, will brief the media on Monday afternoon regarding the commission's ...
News
2 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

IN THE KNOW | Bishop Benjamin Dube on the link between music and growing in ...
Colleagues gather to honour the life of Pearl Sebolao