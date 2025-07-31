Two of five armed robbers who stormed into a church service in Klipfontein, eMalahleni (formerly Witbank), on Wednesday evening have been arrested on charges of robbery and kidnapping.
Nine church members, including the pastor and church elders, were held at gunpoint shortly before 7pm and ordered to lie down, Mpumalanga police spokesperson Brig Donald Mdhluli said.
They were searched by the suspects and bound with cable ties before being robbed of their cellphones, wallets containing bank cards, laptops and a computer screen belonging to the church.
The suspects demanded their car keys and their pin codes for the cellphones they took.
“The victims were forced into three vehicles belonging to them. The suspects drove to a remote area in the bush where two of them remained to guard the victims while the others went away, only to return later and collect their two accomplices,” Mdhluli said.
“The family members of the victims reported the incident to the authorities. A collaborative effort between police and Tracker Connect led to the vehicles being traced — one near Vosman and the other in Silverton, Gauteng.
“The victims were traced to a bushy area in Kromdraai. One individual sustained minor injuries and was given medical treatment by medical personnel.”
Three vehicles were recovered:
- a Mercedes-Benz found in Vosman in the possession of a 21-year-old suspect;
- a VW Polo abandoned in Vosman; and
- an Isuzu KB bakkie, which was traced and recovered in Silverton where a 27-year-old male suspect was arrested.
The two suspects are expected to appear in court soon.
Two church robbers, doctor's hijacker arrested by Mpumalanga police
Mpumalanga police also arrested a robber after he hijacked a doctor in Barberton.
The doctor was on his way home after finishing a work shift when he was accosted by two armed suspects at about 11.45pm on Tuesday, said Lt-Col Jabu Ndubane.
He was hijacked of his white Mahindra bakkie. The suspects then fled the scene.
The Mbombela (formerly Nelspruit) flying squad tracked the stolen vehicle travelling towards Machadodorp, heading in the direction of Mbombela via the Schoemanskloof Road.
While patrolling on the N4, they spotted the vehicle and gave chase.
“The driver drove further and took a turn-off to the Sabie Road near the Sudwala Caves. The driver lost control of the vehicle and it veered off the road. While the passenger managed to escape, the driver was apprehended at the scene,” Ndubane said.
Police recovered a 9mm pistol with its serial number filed off, ammunition and a military-grade jamming device with 16 antennas.
In both cases, the pursuit of the remaining suspects continues. Police urge anyone with information that may assist in apprehending them to contact the Crime Stop number at 08600-10111 or send information via the MySAPS app. All information will be treated as confidential and callers may opt to remain anonymous.
