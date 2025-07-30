Three suspects accused of murdering chief whip of Emalahleni local municipality in the Eastern Cape, Xoliseka Lali, made their first appearance before the Queenstown magistrate’s court on Wednesday.
Bavuyise Mdingi, 37, Mvuzo Mafana, 41, and Sonwabiso Siko, 43, were arrested in Mthatha on Tuesday and were remanded in custody until their next court appearance on August 6.
Lali, 43, was fatally shot by unknown suspects at his rented apartment in South East Village, Komani, on July 21.
“The SAPS confirm that investigations into this matter remain active and appeal to the public to refrain from speculation. The judicial process will be respected, and updates will be provided as appropriate,” police spokesperson Brig Nobuntu Gantana said.
TimesLIVE
Three in court for murder of Emalahleni chief whip Xoliseka Lali
Police say investigations remain active
Image: SUPPLIED
Three suspects accused of murdering chief whip of Emalahleni local municipality in the Eastern Cape, Xoliseka Lali, made their first appearance before the Queenstown magistrate’s court on Wednesday.
Bavuyise Mdingi, 37, Mvuzo Mafana, 41, and Sonwabiso Siko, 43, were arrested in Mthatha on Tuesday and were remanded in custody until their next court appearance on August 6.
Lali, 43, was fatally shot by unknown suspects at his rented apartment in South East Village, Komani, on July 21.
“The SAPS confirm that investigations into this matter remain active and appeal to the public to refrain from speculation. The judicial process will be respected, and updates will be provided as appropriate,” police spokesperson Brig Nobuntu Gantana said.
TimesLIVE
Eastern Cape chief whip Xoliseka Lali shot dead
'Masterminds' who planned hit on DA's Nhlalayenza Ndlovu from prison arrested
Birthday celebration turns fatal as cop shoots lover, her brother
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos