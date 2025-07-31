“When the washing machine runs, it pumps all the waste back into the yard. We are living in inhumane conditions, no-one seems to care about our health.”
SowetanLIVE
Sewer flood traps pensioner in her home
Doctor warns gases from wastewater cause illnesses, more so respiratory conditions
Image: Veli Nhlapo
“We are living in inhumane conditions, and no-one seems to care about our health.”
These are the words of 81-year-old grandmother Rebecca Machele, who lives in a house surrounded by sewage that overflows from a manhole at the back of the house and spills into her yard.
In a desperate attempt to manage the crisis, Machele asked her grandson to dig channels around the house to divert the sewage and reduce the flooding. But it has not helped as sewage continues to surround the home in Sebokeng Zone 12.
“After we reported it [to the municipality], they came and checked but told us the main problem is on the other side of the road, where the main sewer is. They said we must talk to the councillor,” Machele said.
However, Emfuleni municipality spokesperson Makhosonke Sangweni told Sowetan there was no record of such a complaint. “I checked whether we have such a complaint in the system. There’s no record, and we don’t know who went out. But now that it’s been brought to our attention, we’ll send a team and provide feedback,” he said.
At the time of publication, two weeks later, Machele said the municipality had still not come to the house.
She said the overpowering stench from the sewage has taken a toll on her and her family’s health, and that she had been vomiting nearly every night.
Machele lives with her daughter and grandchildren aged 13 and 16, one of whom is asthmatic and is having difficulty breathing because of the stench. “My sugar levels have dropped. We keep the bathroom door shut, but the smell fills the house. When we flush, everything comes up,” she said.
“When the washing machine runs, it pumps all the waste back into the yard. We are living in inhumane conditions, no-one seems to care about our health.”
Dr Angelique Coetzee warned of the serious health risks posed by exposure to open sewage, particularly for vulnerable groups like children and the elderly. “Yes, it’s absolutely true that the gases from that manhole can worsen her [the child’s] asthma. She’s not exaggerating,” she said.
“She needs an inhaler and medical review, but let’s be clear, that’s a secondary issue. The primary problem is the sewage. Until that’s fixed, their health will remain at risk.”
Coetzee said gases and mould from sewage can severely aggravate respiratory conditions. “Without fixing the leak, her condition will only worsen.”
Machele has diabetes, high blood pressure, and heart issues. “This kind of toxic environment places a huge stress on the body,” said Coetzee. “The stench alone can cause nausea, and the stress can raise blood pressure and worsen heart problems. Over time, even kidney function could be affected.”
Zone 12 resident Teboho Lehae told Sowetan he had to spend over R2,000 for a plumber to dig and install pipes for sewage to run out on the streets after a neighbour’s sewage manhole burst open in April.
“Before I asked the plumber to do it, we couldn’t use the toilet and had bricks all over the house to walk on.
Lehae said the broken sewer had not been attended to by the municipality, but they were now able to use the toilet, though the smell remains.
Ward councillor Mathabo Dondolo acknowledged the problem: “At least six houses are struggling with sewer blockages and manhole problems. This issue existed before I even became a councillor.”
