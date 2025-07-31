SAPS slams fake news on missing Boshoga

In recent media interviews his family had claimed that the kidnapping was linked to businessman Vusi Cat Matlala who has been accused to be at the heart of infiltration of the criminal justice system police by KZN police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi.
SAPS has warned the public against spreading fake news on social media about the whereabouts of kidnapped businessman Jerry Boshoga, saying he has neither been found alive nor confirmed dead.
This follows a wave of false and unverified social media posts from Wednesday claiming Boshoga had been found deceased.
Boshoga was kidnapped in November 2024 and his kidnappers have been sending his family videos of him where the kidnappers can be seen assaulting him and they have also demanded a R10m ransom for his release. In some of the videos, he appears with bruises on his face while his hands are tied behind his back.
In recent media interviews his family had claimed that the kidnapping was linked to businessman Vusi Cat Matlala who has been accused to be at the heart of infiltration of the criminal justice system police by KZN police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi.
Police spokesperson Brig Athlenda Mathe urged social media users to act responsibly and avoid fuelling speculation.
“The SAPS can confirm that the investigation into his kidnapping is still at a very sensitive stage. The businessman has not been found alive nor dead,” she said.
Mathe said the spread of false information had caused “unnecessary trauma, panic and anxiety” for Boshoga’s loved ones, including his mother, wife and children.
“SAPS is in close contact with the family and if there are any developments in the case, the family will be the first to be notified by the investigating team,” she said.
Police have called on the public to verify information with credible sources and to refrain from sharing anything that may hinder the ongoing investigation.
Members of the public with information that could assist police are urged to come forward.
SowetanLIVE
