President Cyril Ramaphosa has appointed justice Dunstan Mlambo as deputy chief justice.
Ramaphosa's spokesperson, Vincent Magwenya, said the appointment was effective from Friday.
“President Ramaphosa has in writing informed chief justice Mandisa Maya that in appointing justice Mlambo, the president has considered the views of the Judicial Service Commission [JSC] and the views of political parties represented in the National Assembly,” said Magwenya.
“The president has also expressed to the chief justice his appreciation for the transparent, inclusive and robust process undertaken by the JSC. This process exemplified the commission’s commitment to upholding the nation’s constitutional values. The commission had enhanced the nation’s confidence that the appointment of the deputy chief justice was firmly grounded on merit, fidelity to the constitution and a vision for the continued transformation and strengthening of the judiciary.”
Ramaphosa appoints Dunstan Mlambo as deputy chief justice
Image: Felix Dlangamandla via Gallo
