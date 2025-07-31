News

Ramaphosa appoints Dunstan Mlambo as deputy chief justice

By Sowetan Reporter - 31 July 2025 - 18:44
Dunstan Mlambo
Dunstan Mlambo
Image: Felix Dlangamandla via Gallo

President Cyril Ramaphosa has appointed justice Dunstan Mlambo as deputy chief justice.

Ramaphosa's spokesperson, Vincent Magwenya, said the appointment was effective from Friday.

“President Ramaphosa has in writing informed chief justice Mandisa Maya that in appointing justice Mlambo, the president has considered the views of the Judicial Service Commission [JSC] and the views of political parties represented in the National Assembly,” said Magwenya.

“The president has also expressed to the chief justice his appreciation for the transparent, inclusive and robust process undertaken by the JSC. This process exemplified the commission’s commitment to upholding the nation’s constitutional values. The commission had enhanced the nation’s confidence that the appointment of the deputy chief justice was firmly grounded on merit, fidelity to the constitution and a vision for the continued transformation and strengthening of the judiciary.”

SowetanLIVE

Person impersonating Gauteng judge president Dunstan Mlambo on WhatsApp

The Office of the Chief Justice (OCJ) says a person is impersonating Gauteng judge president Dunstan Mlambo on WhatsApp..
News
1 year ago

Maya outlines problems to deal with as SA’s next chief justice

A burdened judiciary system, increased caseload, poor infrastructure and safety concerns for judges.
News
1 year ago

JSC recommends tribunal probe possible impeachable conduct by two judges despite their health 'challenges'

Former Gauteng deputy judge president Phineas Mojapelo says he is unable to support a decision that complaints against judges Nomonde Mngqibisa-Thusi ...
News
2 years ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

IN THE KNOW | Morero reveals bold plans to fix Joburg
IN THE KNOW | Bishop Benjamin Dube on the link between music and growing in ...