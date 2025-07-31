Eastern Cape police are taking seriously threats by extortionists targeting teachers at a secondary school in Ngqeleni.
The organised crime unit is investigating who is behind a threatening note discovered last weekend at Dalibhunga Senior Secondary School.
“The note, allegedly from an extortionist group, demands a monthly 'protection fee' of R1,000 from each teacher,” said police spokesperson Brig Nobuntu Gantana.
“Due to the serious and organised nature of the threat the case has been assigned to the provincial organised crime unit for investigation.
“SAPS urges school staff, learners and the community to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity to the provincial extortion hotline on 082-387-1561 or Crime Stop at 08600-10111. No arrests have yet been made.”
Acting provincial police commissioner Maj-Gen Thandiswa Kupiso said: “We are treating this threat with urgency. Extortion targeting educators is an attack on our education system and community stability. The organised crime unit is using all available resources to identify those responsible.”
Police probe extortionists demanding R1,000 teacher 'protection fees'
Image: 123RF/aaronamat
