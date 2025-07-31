Mashatile fined R10k and reprimanded for not declaring diamond gift

Deputy president Paul Mashatile will be fined R10,000 and reprimanded for failing to declare a diamond gifted to his wife by diamond dealer and corruption accused Louis Liebenberg.
The parliamentary joint committee on ethics found that he failed to declare the gift in the confidential part of his financial and registrable interests register.
A statement issued on behalf of the co-chairpersons of the joint committee on ethics and members’ interests, Lusizo Makhubela and Hennie Britz, said a formal complaint against Mashatile was received on March 5 for an alleged breach of the code.
“[...] the code requires MPs to disclose gifts received by their immediate family in the confidential part of the register,” the statement reads.
“Following consideration of the complaint and perusal of the confidential part of the deputy president’s disclosed interests, the committee noted that the gift in question (a diamond from Liebenberg) was not disclosed.”
The committee said while it noted Mashatile’s response that he was waiting for the appraisal of the diamond to determine its value before a declaration was made and that he has since surrendered the gift to the National Prosecuting Authority, it contended that ethical behaviour required that the gift be declared, with the value disclosed at a later stage.
“The committee found that [Mashatile] breached [...] the code. As a result, the committee will recommend to the National Assembly to impose a reprimand in the House and a fine of R10,000 for a first offence of a breach of the code.”
The committee said it remained steadfast in its quest to ensure accountability of all MPs as demanded by the code.
“The disclosure process not only facilitates public trust in parliament but also enhances its credibility.”
In December, Sowetan’s sister publication, BusinessLIVE, reported that Mashatile’s wife, Humile, would return the diamond.
Mashatile’s office said in a brief statement at the time that Humile was given the unsolicited gift of a precious stone by Liebenberg.
“While dealing with this matter, a number of allegations surfaced against Mr Liebenberg. Due to the nature of the allegations made against the donor, Mr [ Mduduzi] Mbada [the head of Mashatile’s office] decided that the gift should be returned. The [deputy president] and Ms Mashatile are fully briefed and have agreed to the decision,” the statement said.
