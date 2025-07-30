Hawks arrest Gauteng traffic cop and accomplice for corruption

A Gauteng traffic police official and a civilian are expected to appear before the Lenasia magistrate's court on Thursday to face extortion and corruption charges.

The pair, both aged 50, were arrested on Tuesday.

“A complaint was received from a business owner about a Gauteng traffic police official who on a monthly basis visits the business premises saying that the business operating licences are not legitimate and demands money as gratification to not have the business closed,” Hawks spokesperson W/O Thatohatsi Mavimbela said.

The traffic official is alleged to have demanded R10,000 monthly from the business owner.

On Tuesday, the traffic official and his accomplice visited the business premises where they arrested one of the employees, later released the employee and took the business' operating certificates as well as R3,000 from the business’s petty cash and informed the owner that they would return the certificates upon receiving the R7,000 balance.

“The matter was reported to the Hawks Serious Corruption Investigation unit which led to the subsequent arrest of the suspects at Zakariyya Park after the pair received the requested balance from the complainant.”

Hawks head in Gauteng Maj-Gen Ebrahim Kadwa commended the investigation team for its diligence and dedication in making sure it caught the suspects.

TimesLIVE