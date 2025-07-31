They are expected to join alleged hitman Zwelithini Buthelezi, 43, an induna (headman) in the Nxamalala tribal authority in the KwaZulu-Natal Midlands; Masobho Hlongwa, 31, and Khayelihle Shabalala, 31, in the dock. The matter has also been set down for serving of the high court indictments for the trio.
Accused linked to Nhlalayenza Ndlovu's hit turns state witness
In a surprise twist in uMngeni local municipality councillor and DA chief whip Nhlalayenza Ndlovu's murder case, one of the suspects has turned state witness.
A well-placed source close to the investigation confirmed this on Thursday before the appearance of five accused in the Howick magistrate's court.
“He was placed in witness protection on Tuesday,” said the source.
On Wednesday two alleged masterminds behind Ndlovu's December 2023 assassination were arrested.
Police spokesperson Brig Athlenda Mathe said the political killings task team arrested a 56-year-old inkosi and a 26-year-old man, who allegedly co-ordinated the murder of the councillor from Pietermaritzburg prison.
The pair face charges of conspiracy to commit murder, murder and possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition.
They are expected to join alleged hitman Zwelithini Buthelezi, 43, an induna (headman) in the Nxamalala tribal authority in the KwaZulu-Natal Midlands; Masobho Hlongwa, 31, and Khayelihle Shabalala, 31, in the dock. The matter has also been set down for serving of the high court indictments for the trio.
uMngeni municipality mayor Chris Pappas said recent ructions at the highest echelons of the police paved the way for two more arrests of suspects linked to Ndlovu's death.
“We are pleased. Since those arrested have taken place at a national level we have seen co-operation with the police and we hope it is not just for show.”
He said they had also previously enlisted the services of AfriForum in their bid to crack the high-profile murder. A strong security presence comprising members of the SAPS and uMngeni traffic police were at the court.
The start of court proceedings was delayed by the accused's legal representatives.
Ndlovu was shot dead outside his home, in front of his wife, two children and a nanny. His family have since abandoned the home outside eMpophomeni.
DA provincial leader Francois Rodgers said the DA had commissioned a forensic investigation last year which identified Buthelezi as one of the alleged conspirators in Ndlovu's killing.
He said when they presented evidence to police task teams they were ignored.
The court sitting also attracted MK Party MPs and former Msunduzi municipality deputy mayor Thobani Zulu.
