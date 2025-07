One of the three men accused in the murder of five-year-old Ditebogo 'Junior' Phalane is expected to hear the outcome of his bail application on Wednesday morning.

Pelia Maeko is among the three men charged with shooting and killing Ditebogo before stealing his father’s car in May last year.

Maeko, Ali Sithole, and Nido Gumbo allegedly shot the child during a hijacking at his home in Soshanguve.

