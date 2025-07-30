Soweto Marathon on track despite money spat

Organisers of the Soweto Marathon have assured the public this year's race will definitely take place, after fears it would not happen amid continued infighting over finances.
The event was supposed to launch this month, but internal divisions within the Central Gauteng Athletics (CGA) board have apparently delayed it, triggering fears the “People's Race” could be scuppered.
In February, the Soweto Marathon Trust (SMT) and all structures linked to it were dissolved after a forensic probe. In 2023, the SMT trustees were accused of dipping into the funds without approval, leading to the trust’s bank account being frozen and four trustees suspended. Three of them were subsequently expelled by Athletics SA (ASA).
A member of one of the Soweto athletics clubs involved in the race organising committee who asked to remain anonymous, told Sowetan the launch for this year's edition will take place in the middle of next month.
He said the delay for launching the race was because they were still finalising a non-profit organisation where the sponsors will be able to put in the funds to run the race. “Last year, we launched in July, so there is not much of a delay if we are launching in August. Some trustees were expelled from the athletics administration.
“Now, clearly, they are fighting that expulsion with ASA but, at the same time, they were the signatories to the trust] bank account. After the expulsion, what do you expect the normal person to do? You expect them to hand over but they didn't do so,” he said.
“Second, there were some transactions in the trust bank account that needed some explanation, and a forensic investigation was initiated. There is a group from certain clubs who are saying the race should not happen, but it will happen.”
Despite the CGA board being dissolved, the informant said this won't affect the preparation for the November race in Nasrec, Johannesburg. “Runners should not panic. In 2023, the race happened. It was not staged by the trust, but by the clubs. Last year was the same thing,” the source said.
Meanwhile, CGA general manager Mandla Radebe said they were not panicking yet and were confident the race will go as planned this year. “According to us, the race is going ahead. We are not panicking yet because we are still in July, maybe they are planning for August to launch,” Radebe said.
Soweto Marathon on track despite money spat
Organisers confirm the People's Race is going ahead in spite of launch delay
Image: Antonio Muchave
