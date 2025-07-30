Fihla said the department prioritises areas based on reported incidents and intelligence.
TimesLIVE
Rosebank crash tragedy fuels campaign against illegal street racing
Image: 123RF
The Johannesburg metropolitan police department (JMPD) says it is intensifying efforts to combat illegal street racing.
This comes after a deadly crash in Rosebank earlier this month.
DA Gauteng community safety spokesperson Michael Sun sounded the alarm over the spread of street racing in the suburbs.
“Innocent lives in Johannesburg’s suburbs, including Rosebank, Fourways and Midrand, are put at risk due to the reckless and illegal practice of street racing,” said Sun.
On July 12 2025 at about 5.30am tragedy struck on Jan Smuts Avenue in Rosebank. According to reports, three vehicles were street racing on the wrong side of the road when they collided.
One racer died at the scene and an Uber driver, who was in the area, was killed after being struck head-on. The other racers reportedly fled.
“This is not an isolated incident. Every weekend morning residents along Cedar Road in Fourways are jolted awake by the deafening roar of modified engines. On July 13, ward councillor Annette Deppe witnessed a group of high-powered vehicles racing down Allandale Road in Midrand as if it were a private speedway,” said Sun.
Despite repeated complaints, Sun said the JMPD and South African Police Service have failed to curb the trend.
“Reckless driving is a criminal offence under the National Road Traffic Act. This lack of enforcement is deeply concerning,” said Sun.
JMPD spokesperson superintendent Xolani Fihla said the department is aware of ongoing illegal racing activity in Rosebank, Fourways, Midrand, Northcliff, Florida and Constantia Kloof.
“We understand the frustration and fear residents experience due to illegal street racing. While we strive to respond to every complaint and maintain visibility, Johannesburg is a vast metropolitan area. Deploying sufficient resources to cover every potential hotspot at all times is a logistical challenge.”
