The latest Reserved Judgment Report for the chief justice has revealed that 1,723 judgments were reserved as of the beginning of the fourth quarter in October last year.
According to the latest list, the Pretoria high court had the highest number of late judgments at 346 that are less than six months old, and 55 cases that are more than six months late.
The Johannesburg labour court has 172 late judgments, 32 of them being older than six months. It is followed by Mahikeng high court with 143 late judgments, and 29 of them being delated by over six months.
The Constitutional Court failed to set a good example. The apex court has 14 late judgments, with eight of them still pending beyond the six-month benchmark.
Judge Nomsa Khumalo of the Pretoria high court had 16 judgments outstanding for more than six months. The judge previously had the highest number of late judgments.
Acting judge Okgabile Yvonne Dibetso-Bodibe of the Mahikeng high court and judge Cecile Williams of the Kimberley high court followed with nine late judgments each.
Some courts, such as the Polokwane and Middelburg high courts, the Land Court, Competition Appeal Court and Electoral Court, reported no late judgments during this period.
The system of reporting reserved judgments is honour-based. Judges are expected to report when they reserve a ruling.
The Office of the Chief Justice has acknowledged the ongoing issues with delayed judgments and said it remains committed to resolving the backlog. The implementation of the court online system is one of its strategies.
The judicial norms and standards state that judgments, in both civil and criminal matters, should generally not be reserved without a fixed date for handing down. “Every effort must be made to deliver judgments no later than three months after the final hearing, unless there are exceptional circumstances,” said the report. – GroundUp
Report flags hundreds of delayed court judgments
Polokwane and Middelburg high courts, the Land Court, Competition Appeal Court and Electoral Court, among those who reported no late judgments
Image: 123RF/3Drenderings
The latest Reserved Judgment Report for the chief justice has revealed that 1,723 judgments were reserved as of the beginning of the fourth quarter in October last year.
According to the latest list, the Pretoria high court had the highest number of late judgments at 346 that are less than six months old, and 55 cases that are more than six months late.
The Johannesburg labour court has 172 late judgments, 32 of them being older than six months. It is followed by Mahikeng high court with 143 late judgments, and 29 of them being delated by over six months.
The Constitutional Court failed to set a good example. The apex court has 14 late judgments, with eight of them still pending beyond the six-month benchmark.
Judge Nomsa Khumalo of the Pretoria high court had 16 judgments outstanding for more than six months. The judge previously had the highest number of late judgments.
Acting judge Okgabile Yvonne Dibetso-Bodibe of the Mahikeng high court and judge Cecile Williams of the Kimberley high court followed with nine late judgments each.
Some courts, such as the Polokwane and Middelburg high courts, the Land Court, Competition Appeal Court and Electoral Court, reported no late judgments during this period.
The system of reporting reserved judgments is honour-based. Judges are expected to report when they reserve a ruling.
The Office of the Chief Justice has acknowledged the ongoing issues with delayed judgments and said it remains committed to resolving the backlog. The implementation of the court online system is one of its strategies.
The judicial norms and standards state that judgments, in both civil and criminal matters, should generally not be reserved without a fixed date for handing down. “Every effort must be made to deliver judgments no later than three months after the final hearing, unless there are exceptional circumstances,” said the report. – GroundUp
‘Humiliated’ man wins R1m lawsuit
Pilot project to blacklist child maintenance defaulters launches in Gauteng
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos