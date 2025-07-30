Police are seeking information about a man who allegedly assaulted a nurse at the Tshitavha Sambandou Clinic in Limpopo.
The man arrived at the clinic soon after midnight on Monday, demanding immediate treatment "without due consideration to the rest of the community members and staff", said police spokesperson Col Malesela Ledwaba.
"He allegedly insulted staff and physically assaulted the nurse, causing injuries to the victim’s face.
"She screamed for help and three colleagues arrived to assist. The suspect fled the scene."
Anyone with information that can assist the investigation is urged to contact Makuya Det-Sgt George Nevhutalu on 072 611 7887, Crime Stop on 08600 10111 or the nearest police station or share information on the MySAPS App.
TimesLIVE
Nurse ‘assaulted’ at Limpopo clinic by angry patient
Image: 123rf/stock image
Police are seeking information about a man who allegedly assaulted a nurse at the Tshitavha Sambandou Clinic in Limpopo.
The man arrived at the clinic soon after midnight on Monday, demanding immediate treatment "without due consideration to the rest of the community members and staff", said police spokesperson Col Malesela Ledwaba.
"He allegedly insulted staff and physically assaulted the nurse, causing injuries to the victim’s face.
"She screamed for help and three colleagues arrived to assist. The suspect fled the scene."
Anyone with information that can assist the investigation is urged to contact Makuya Det-Sgt George Nevhutalu on 072 611 7887, Crime Stop on 08600 10111 or the nearest police station or share information on the MySAPS App.
TimesLIVE
Rape charges laid after clinic finds three underage girls pregnant
Suspect linked to rape of two nurses at Ga-Chuene Clinic arrested
Tshwane health MMC condemns thefts, abuse of staff
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos