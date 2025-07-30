The 5-year-old boy was shot and killed while running to welcome his father at their home in Soshanguve last year in May. Days after the killing, three men – Maeko, Ali Sithole, and Nido Gumbo – were arrested and charged with murder.
Let justice be seen through my son's case – Ditebogo's dad
Image: Herman Moloi
Ditebogo Phalane Jnr's father has called on the criminal justice system to use his son's murder trial to demonstrate what the state is capable of after one of the three men accused of murdering his son during a hijacking was denied bail.
Speaking outside the Pretoria North magistrate’s court on Wednesday afternoon after Elia Maeko was denied bail, Phalane senior said:
“ I think the justice system should try by all means to show off. They should show what they really do with such people (perpetrators) so that it can be a better example for other people to restore hope [and] faith in the justice system.
“Yes, a bad thing happened to us; but at least let there be justice or consolation to the family even though it would not bring our son back but to at least show that there is effort that they are taking and they are taking the matter seriously,” said Phalane.
The 5-year-old boy was shot and killed while running to welcome his father at their home in Soshanguve last year in May. Days after the killing, three men – Maeko, Ali Sithole, and Nido Gumbo – were arrested and charged with murder.
The trio is believed to be members of a notorious gang known as the Task Team. The state has alleged that the group is known for hijacking cars in Soshanguve and Rustenburg and using firearms to carry out their mission.
After the trio abandoned bail twice, Maeko put forth his bail bid stating that he was a breadwinner and needed to be out so that he could provide for his family and his 66-year-old mother.
He also told the court that he wants to meet his newborn daughter as the child was born while he was in custody.
However, magistrate Naseema Khan said on Wednesday that Maeko's release would disturb public order and that he might evade trial.
“The applicant's (Maeko) children are not absolute and may not simply override all other interests, such as the public interest and the interest of justice. The accused also failed to disclose his previous convictions which were violent in nature.
“There are no exceptional circumstances that exist for the accused to be released on bail; therefore bail is denied and the applicant may stay in custody until the matter is finalised in court,” said Khan.
The National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Lumka Mahanjana said they welcomed the court decision to deny Maeko bail.
“We welcome the court decision that accused one (Maeko) was unable to prove that exceptional circumstances exist to warrant his release on bail,” she said.
The matter has been postponed to September 10 for the indictment and trial date.
