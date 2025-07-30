Fose’s mutilated remains were discovered in an open veld at Durban Deep on June 1.
“During his application to be released on bail, Mnisi raised an alibi that he didn’t know the deceased and that his phone records would prove that he was in Daveyton on 31 May, the day Fose went missing,” Mjonondwane said.
“Subsequent to Mnisi’s bail hearing, the NPA gave instructions to the investigating officer to probe his alibi and, indeed, his phone was linked to a tower in Daveyton.
“Furthermore, there were more statements obtained from other witnesses that confirmed that Mnisi could not have been the last person to be seen with the deceased. The decision to withdraw charges is therefore fair and responsible under these circumstances.”
Mjonondwane said investigations were continuing.
“We urge community members to work with us in our attempts to find justice for the affected family,” she said.
Charges withdrawn against man accused of murdering Likhona Fose
Image: Veli Nhlapo
