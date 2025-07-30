The Botswana government has apologised to ambassador Bridgette Motsepe for falsely accusing her of corruption.
In 2019 government investigator Jako Hubona alleged that Motsepe was the cosignatory to bank accounts in which funds allegedly stolen from the Bank of Botswana were laundered, and implicated her in financing terrorism.
The allegations also impugned others including former president Ian Khama. The court found these claims were false.
“The allegations made by Hubona against Motsepe and supported by the government bodies he mentions are entirely false and were made recklessly,” the Botswana government said in a statement.
“The government of Botswana, the directorate of corruption and economic crime, the directorate of intelligence security services and Hubona unconditionally retract their allegations and apologise to Motsepe for making them.
“The new human rights-based government of Botswana under the leadership of advocate Duma Boko reaffirms its commitment to the rule of law and assures the public that fabrications of the nature as occurred will never occur.”
TimesLIVE
Botswana apologises to Bridgette Motsepe over corruption allegations
'The allegations are entirely false and were made recklessly'
Image: Facebook/Bridgette Motsepe Radebe
The Botswana government has apologised to ambassador Bridgette Motsepe for falsely accusing her of corruption.
In 2019 government investigator Jako Hubona alleged that Motsepe was the cosignatory to bank accounts in which funds allegedly stolen from the Bank of Botswana were laundered, and implicated her in financing terrorism.
The allegations also impugned others including former president Ian Khama. The court found these claims were false.
“The allegations made by Hubona against Motsepe and supported by the government bodies he mentions are entirely false and were made recklessly,” the Botswana government said in a statement.
“The government of Botswana, the directorate of corruption and economic crime, the directorate of intelligence security services and Hubona unconditionally retract their allegations and apologise to Motsepe for making them.
“The new human rights-based government of Botswana under the leadership of advocate Duma Boko reaffirms its commitment to the rule of law and assures the public that fabrications of the nature as occurred will never occur.”
TimesLIVE
AfriForum heads to court in Bridgette Motsepe money laundering probe
Money laundering claims involving Bridgette Radebe and Ian Khama 'utter fallacy'
Banks clear Motsepe-Radebe of terrorism plot
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos