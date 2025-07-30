News

ANC Tshwane boss George Matjila arrested for assault

Matjila released on warning and expected to appear in court on August 21

30 July 2025 - 14:44
Isaac Mahlangu Senior reporter
George Matjila, the ANC's Tshwane regional co-ordinator, has denied assaulting a branch co-ordinator, claiming the allegations are fabricated.
George Matjila, the ANC's Tshwane regional co-ordinator, has denied assaulting a branch co-ordinator, claiming the allegations are fabricated.
Image: Facebook

ANC Tshwane co-ordinator George Matjila has handed himself in to police after an assault charge was laid against him about three weeks ago.

TimesLIVE reliably learnt Matjila arrived at Sunnyside police station on Wednesday morning.

Gauteng police spokesperson Lt-Col Mavela Masondo later confirmed: “Police confirm that a 51-year-old suspect handed himself over at Sunnyside police station and a warning statement was obtained from him. He was released on warning and is expected to appear in court on August 21.”

A Centurion branch co-ordinator has accused Matjila of slapping him on the mouth at the ANC offices in Arcadia, Pretoria.

Mogomotsi Masilo alleged he was slapped with the back of the hand by Matjila after he challenged him about referring to ANC members as “boys”.

Matjila denied the claim when contacted by the Sunday Times more than a week ago.

TimesLIVE

Action SA launches tracker so Tshwane residents can check service delivery

To defend itself and to highlight the work they have done, Moya's party has devised a “ActionSA in government” tracker, which will store all the data ...
News
21 hours ago

Police hunting murderers of ANC councillor in Tshwane

Police are investigating the motive behind the killing of Thabang Masemola, an ANC ward councillor in Tshwane.
News
3 weeks ago

ActionSA to abstain from voting in no-confidence motion against Dada Morero

ActionSA - one of the key allies of the ANC in the Johannesburg city coalition - has announced that it will not defend mayor Dada Morero during the ...
News
1 month ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

IN THE KNOW | Bishop Benjamin Dube on the link between music and growing in ...
Colleagues gather to honour the life of Pearl Sebolao