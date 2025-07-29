The people who'll be helping to probe Mkhwanazi's damning criminal justice corruption allegations

Acting deputy chief justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga, the chairperson of the commission investigating allegations of corruption in the criminal justice system, has put together a formidable legal team to assist him.
The commission is set to investigate the allegations of criminality, political interference and corruption in the criminal justice system by KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi.
Mkhwananzi alleged a few weeks ago that the police minister, Senzo Mchunu, who has been suspended, had ties with people outside the police service — including controversial businessman Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala and his associate Brown Mogotsi — who allegedly influenced his decisions.
Mkhwanazi alleged Mchunu interfered with sensitive police investigations and accused him of protecting Matlala. Mchunu has denied the allegations.
Here is what you need to know about the team:
Chief evidence leader Terry Motau SC is a renowned advocate who authored the “VBS Mutual Bank: The Great Bank Heist” report in 2018, which blew the lid off the looting, leading to 29 criminal cases with nine matters now before the courts. Motau also investigated the irregular expenditure of R18bn in the department of water & sanitation during the tenure of then-minister Lindiwe Sisulu.
Chief evidence leader Peter Goss is a corporate governance expert and professor of practice in corporate governance and forensic auditing at the University of Johannesburg’s College of Business and Economics. He is the author of three books — on corporate governance, fraud and corruption risk governance and the forensic investigation process — and the former chairman of the Discovery Health Medical Scheme and independent non-executive chairman of the Communications Risk Centre.
Evidence leader Matthew Chaskalson SC is a practising advocate and member of the Johannesburg Bar. In 1995, he headed up the Constitutional Law Project at the Centre for Applied Legal Studies, at Wits. It was during this time that Chaskalson made extensive contributions to early ideas on the new constitution of SA. He later represented the Transnet Defined Benefit Fund to claw back the money lost to the pension fund through state capture-related corruption by Regiments Capital. His team managed to recover R639m on behalf of Transnet pensioners. He was the evidence leader at the Zondo state capture commission, and worked with the National Prosecuting Authority’s Asset Forfeiture Unit to recover some of the assets lost to state capture-related corruption.
Evidence leader Adila Hassim SC was part of the SA legal team at the International Court of Justice in the genocide case against Israel. She has been involved in a range of litigation regarding socioeconomic rights, and was lead counsel in the Life Esidimeni arbitration that investigated the deaths of at least 141 patients who were transferred from Life Esidimeni care facilities to unlicensed and ill-equipped non-governmental organisations.She has published in various legal and health journals and co-edited Health & Democracy: A Guide to Human Rights and Health Law and Policy in Post-apartheid SA, with Mark Heywood and Jonathan Berger.
Evidence leader Mahlape Sello SC is a practising advocate and a panellist with the Arbitration Foundation of Southern Africa and the China-Africa Joint Arbitration Centre. Mahlape was appointed a member of the South African Law Reform Commission in 2007 on which she served until December 2011 and was then reappointed in August 2013. She was the chairperson of the Advertising Industry Tribunal appeal committee of the Advertising Standards Authority of SA and was appointed to the Life Healthcare board of directors in July 2017.
Evidence leader Lee Segeels-Ncube is an advocate at the Bridge Group of Advocates in Johannesburg.
Evidence leader Thabang Pooe holds an LLM degree from the University of California, Los Angeles and was appointed by Justice Zak Yacoob as the clerk for Justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga
Evidence leader Ofentse Motlhasedi holds an LLB and an LLM in human rights and democratisation in Africa, both from the University of Pretoria. She was admitted as an advocate of the Johannesburg Bar in 2017. She joined the Socio-Economic Rights Institute of SA in 2016 as a litigation fellow. Before that, she clerked for Justice Kiptoo Tunoi of the Supreme Court of Kenya and Justice Sisi Khampepe of the Constitutional Court of SA. She has worked in research capacities in both the government and the NGO sector.
The commission secretary, Dr Nolitha Vukuza, is the former senior executive director for the vice- chancellor’s office at the University of Pretoria.
