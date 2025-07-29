News

Probe instituted after Duduza police sell empty bottles at liquor shop

29 July 2025 - 16:53
Ernest Mabuza Journalist
Police say the decision to sell empty beer bottles as a form of disposal contravenes SAPS national instructions. File photo.
Image: Gareth Wilson

District police commissioner in Ekurhuleni Maj-Gen Anna Sithole has instructed a senior officer to investigate the circumstances which led to the police in Duduza selling empty beer bottles at a liquor shop.

A video recording of the incident is circulating on social media with speculation that the police were offloading alcohol at a bottle store.

“A report from the station has stated that the members were disposing of empty beer bottles from the SAPS 13 storage on Friday. These were empty bottles seized during operations at illegal shebeens,” police spokesperson Brig Brenda Muridili said.

Officers decided to sell the bottles and deposited the cash into the police station account.

“Initial investigation suggests there is cause to institute an internal disciplinary action because the decision to sell empty beer bottles as a form of disposal contravenes a SAPS instruction which outlines processes to follow when disposing of SAPS 13 store items,” she said.

