Samsung opens its third call for black-owned tech SMM enterprises

Samsung and the department of trade, industry & competition have launched the third call of their R280m Equity Equivalent Investment Programme (EEIP), first introduced in 2019. Black-owned ICT and service centre SMMEs can now apply to join the 2025 Enterprise Development (ED) programme.

The Samsung ED programme aims to empower black-owned ICT and service centre enterprises to boost the economy and create jobs through entrepreneurship and business support. This involves initiatives such as grant funding, specialist business development support and access to supply chain opportunities for black- and women-owned SMMEs. This programme’s efforts are aligned with the country’s transformation goals and aim to foster a more inclusive economy.

Testimonials from the programme’s beneficiaries

To inspire potential future participants, coupled with Samsung’s need to measure the impact and effectiveness of its CSR initiatives, the company spoke to two beneficiaries of the ED programme.

Thoriso Rangata, a 32-year-old businessman and the owner of KTO Digital, says he gained the reassurance and confidence he needed from being part of the programme. KTO Digital focuses on business process automation, software development services, and background screening software as a service (SaaS) solutions.

Based in Johannesburg, originally from Limpopo, Rangata responded to a public call for applications in 2020. At the time, his business needed support to meet the company’s growth objectives. Ranagata is a true example of how the programme is empowering ICT entrepreneurship, stimulating job creation, and helping contribute to economic growth.

Since being part of the EEIP programme, KTO Digital won the Nedbank Business of the Year Award in 2022, and in the same year, launched its own product and received accreditation as a credit bureau business.

Since 2021, his business has created over 20 jobs, in line with the programme’s objective of creating both direct and indirect jobs, with a particular emphasis on black-economic empowerment and developing the township economy.