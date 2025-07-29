Madlanga commission to cost taxpayers R147.9m over six months

The commission is set to begin in August, with the first interim report to be submitted to President Cyril Ramaphosa within the first three months.
The commission of inquiry into allegations of criminality, political interference and corruption in the criminal justice system is expected to cost taxpayers an estimated R147.9m over a six-month period.
The spokesperson for the justice and constitutional development ministry, Terrence Manase, said due to the timeframes involved, the department had applied for a deviation from standard procurement processes with the National Treasury for the Madlanga commission and was awaiting feedback.
"We can confirm that the department of justice and constitutional development is responsible for the procurement process for services for the commission in consultation with the commission chairperson and secretary," Manase said. "The estimated budget for the commission over a six-month period is R147.9m."
On Monday, the chairperson of the commission, acting deputy chief justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga, said work had already started and that they were treating the matter with the urgency it requires.
The commission is set to begin in August, with the first interim report to be submitted to President Cyril Ramaphosa within the first three months.
Madlanga said the inquiry would sit in Gauteng at a soon-to-be-announced venue, as the commission was still in the process of procuring premises.
The commission comes after explosive allegations made by KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi that police minister Senzo Mchunu and deputy police commissioner for crime detection, Gen Shadrack Sibiya, worked in cahoots with criminals.
Mchunu and Sibiya have since been placed on "leave of absence".
Mkhwanazi alleged that Mchunu and Sibiya were connected to criminals who run a drug syndicate from Gauteng, and that they were influenced by criminals to disband the political task team which was doing a sterling job.
The commission will also probe the Tshwane, Johannesburg and Ekurhuleni metropolitan police departments, the National Prosecuting Authority, the SAPS, and the judiciary.
