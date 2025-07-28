News

Family seeks justice for slain Durban attorney allegedly killed by her husband

By MFUNDO MKHIZE - 29 July 2025 - 07:30
Durban couple Thandokuhle Mkhize and Qiniso Sishi in happier times.
The family of a slain Durban attorney, Thandokuhle Mkhize, who was allegedly stabbed multiple times by her estranged husband in the early hours of Saturday at their home in Woodlands, south of Durban, says they want justice.

They were speaking after what was supposed to be Qiniso Thulasizwe Sishi's, first court appearance at the Durban magistrate’s court on Monday.

Family spokesperson Khumbuzile Mkhize said the incident had left them devastated.

“We want justice. Our sister was killed like an animal,” said Mkhize.

She said the family had also visited the mortuary for the grim task of identifying the remains of her sister.

“It was a horrific sight. We are battling to even put our heads together for the funeral,” she said.

When court proceedings resumed on Monday, senior prosecutor Calvin Govender said Sishi was a no-show.

He said Sishi is charged with murder.

“Your Worship, this is a femicide case. The suspect, who is a metro cop, is not here. He is undergoing surgery in hospital after an alleged suicide after the murder,” said Govender.

Presiding magistrate Sicelo Zuma adjourned the matter to August 4.

ALS paramedics spokesperson Garrith Jamieson said on Saturday they responded to numerous calls for medical assistance in Finfoot Road in Woodlands shortly after midnight.

“Paramedics arrived to find police already in attendance and were escorted into the house where they found a horrific sight,” said Jamieson.

He said it's alleged that during an alleged domestic dispute, a woman in her late forties had been stabbed multiple times. She died at the scene.

“Paramedics found a male, also in his forties, with multiple stab wounds. He was in a serious condition and advanced life support paramedics stabilised him and he was transported to hospital under police guard,” said Jamieson.

Mkhize said this tragic incident has taken a heavy toll on her sister’s child, who has been crying throughout the ordeal.

eThekwini metro police spokesperson Supt Boysie Zungu confirmed that the suspect was employed by the city.

