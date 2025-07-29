News

DA sounds alarm on hospital infection crisis in Gauteng

Over 7,700 patients got nosocomial infections due to poor hygiene in public health facilities

29 July 2025 - 10:01
Nandi Ntini Social Justice News Reporter
Charlotte Maxeke Hospital in Parktown, Johannesburg.
Charlotte Maxeke Hospital in Parktown, Johannesburg.
Image: ANTONIO MUCHAVE

More than 7,700 patients got hospital-acquired infections from last year due to poor hygienic condition in public hospitals in Gauteng.

This is according to DA spokesperson for health Jack Bloom based on responses he received from the health MEC at the legislature recently.

Bloom stated that by far the worst hospital is Charlotte Maxeke Johannesburg Hospital where 1,473 out of 12,940 patients got nosocomial infections – meaning one of every 10 patients were infected.

Nosocomial infections are more likely in the higher-level hospitals because they have more complex cases with long hospital stays, do more invasive procedures, and use more antibiotics
Jack Bloom, DA spokesperson for health

At the Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital, there was 1,796 infections from 31,950 admissions.

He explained that these new infections include antibiotic-resistant ones which are difficult to treat and could be life threatening.

“These are known as nosocomial infections which develop during a hospital stay when patients get an infection other than what they were admitted for. Nosocomial infections are more likely in the higher-level hospitals because they have more complex cases with long hospital stays, do more invasive procedures, and use more antibiotics,” said Bloom. 

He said the department blamed staff shortages, overcrowding, inadequate hand hygiene facilities, broken equipment and frequent stockouts of essential cleaning materials such as soaps and disposable paper towels.

Linen shortages are also blamed as it forces patients to reuse bedding and pyjamas for long periods, and surgical patients are at extra risk due to inability to provide clean linen pre-and post-operatively.

Bloom further said he is concerned that many patients are getting infections that can be easily avoided with basic improvements like decent cleaning and adequate linen.

Others hospitals with a concerning number of hospital-acquired infections include the following:

Edenvale Hospital - 407 from 5,166 admissions

Kalafong Hospital - 554 from 8952 admissions

Tembisa Hospital - 596 13,116 admissions

Rahima Moosa Hospital - 217 from 4,320 admissions

Leratong Hospital - 365 from 1,026 admissions

Pholosong Hospital - 249 from 5796 admissions

SowetanLIVE

How Che inspired Cuban doctor's love affair with SA

Dr Rusbel Medina always wanted a career in medicine. As a young boy on a small farm in Holguin, eastern Cuba, he would often play medical doctor to ...
News
1 day ago

Hospital laundry backlog: Interim and long-term fixes being implemented, department says

The health department has R50m to address laundry machinery challenges at Gauteng state hospitals.
News
2 months ago

Weskoppies uses backup power supply systems after electricity was cut due to R1.2m debt

The Gauteng department of health has admitted to a theR1.2m electricity debt that resulted in The City of Tshwane disconnecting power to Westkoppies ...
News
2 months ago

Gauteng health could receive budget injection

The Gauteng health department could see a potential increase of 6.3% in its budget from the previous year to R45.1bn, according to National ...
News
4 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

Colleagues gather to honour the life of Pearl Sebolao
Sowetan journalists remember Pearl Sebolao with love and affection