DA sounds alarm on hospital infection crisis in Gauteng

More than 7,700 patients got hospital-acquired infections from last year due to poor hygienic condition in public hospitals in Gauteng.
This is according to DA spokesperson for health Jack Bloom based on responses he received from the health MEC at the legislature recently.
Bloom stated that by far the worst hospital is Charlotte Maxeke Johannesburg Hospital where 1,473 out of 12,940 patients got nosocomial infections – meaning one of every 10 patients were infected.
At the Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital, there was 1,796 infections from 31,950 admissions.
He explained that these new infections include antibiotic-resistant ones which are difficult to treat and could be life threatening.
“These are known as nosocomial infections which develop during a hospital stay when patients get an infection other than what they were admitted for. Nosocomial infections are more likely in the higher-level hospitals because they have more complex cases with long hospital stays, do more invasive procedures, and use more antibiotics,” said Bloom.
He said the department blamed staff shortages, overcrowding, inadequate hand hygiene facilities, broken equipment and frequent stockouts of essential cleaning materials such as soaps and disposable paper towels.
Linen shortages are also blamed as it forces patients to reuse bedding and pyjamas for long periods, and surgical patients are at extra risk due to inability to provide clean linen pre-and post-operatively.
Bloom further said he is concerned that many patients are getting infections that can be easily avoided with basic improvements like decent cleaning and adequate linen.
Others hospitals with a concerning number of hospital-acquired infections include the following:
Edenvale Hospital - 407 from 5,166 admissions
Kalafong Hospital - 554 from 8952 admissions
Tembisa Hospital - 596 13,116 admissions
Rahima Moosa Hospital - 217 from 4,320 admissions
Leratong Hospital - 365 from 1,026 admissions
Pholosong Hospital - 249 from 5796 admissions
