Cape Town police crack down on motorists not carrying licences

During an operation in the Cape Town CBD on July 25, traffic officers issued fines to 54 motorists unable to provide a driver’s licence.
“It’s alarming to realise how many people are driving without valid licences or proof of a valid licence,” said safety and security MMC JP Smith.
“It might seem of little consequence, but officers are duty-bound to enforce the law. We face huge challenges with unlicensed drivers who are a danger to themselves and others.
“Presentation of a driver’s licence card is the only way to prove you are behind the wheel legally. So let this serve as a reminder to us all to never leave home without your card — digital copies are not acceptable. If your card has been lost or stolen keep proof of the new application on hand in the event you are stopped.”
In the past week traffic officers recorded 49,687 offences for traffic violations, executed 1,845 warrants and impounded 239 public transport vehicles. The public emergency communication centre dispatched assistance to 41 vehicle and pedestrian accidents.
