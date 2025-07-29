Cape Town mother wins R30m in lottery

A Cape Town mother of two is in delighted disbelief after winning more than R30m in the Lotto Plus 1 jackpot.
She described the jackpot as a “retirement blessing”.
“I still can’t believe it. I keep looking at the numbers and thinking: Is this really happening to me?” she said.
Ithuba, the operator of the National Lottery, announced the payout of R30,211,138.30 from the draw on Saturday.
The winning ticket was purchased at a shop in Cape Town, with a manual selection and a wager of R80.
The woman, who retired in 2024, helps support her two daughters financially.
One of her biggest worries has been her youngest daughter’s daily commute to work.
“She uses e-hailing vehicles every day because she doesn’t have a car and I worry about her safety. Now, the first thing I’m doing is buying her a car. That will give me peace of mind.”
Most of her winnings will be invested so she can embrace a well-earned rest.
“I want to enjoy my retirement now. No stress, just peace. That’s my dream,” said the winner.
Ithuba CEO Charmaine Mabuza applauded the winner for her “heartwarming” plans to help her daughters.
Image: Alaister Russell
