State capture commission's recommendations 'a work in progress'
Ramaphosa says he's submitted progress report to national assembly speaker
Image: Freddy Mavunda
President Cyril Ramaphosa says the implementation of recommendations made by the state capture commission of inquiry remains a work in progress.
The president announced on Monday that he had submitted a progress report to the national assembly speaker Thoko Didiza on the implementation of the state capture report findings. The release of the progress report came on the back of criticism by the state capture inquiry chairperson and former chief justice Raymond Zondo who expressed frustration with little to no progress implementing his recommendations.
Zondo told Sowetan's sister publication, The Sunday Times, that it had pained him to swear in cabinet ministers who had serious state capture findings against them.
“It was like the president was saying, ‘I don’t care what you have found about these people. I think they are good enough to be promoted,” Zondo.
Ramaphosa said significant steps have been taken in both holding perpetrators accountable and implementing systemic reforms recommended by the inquiry.
According to Ramaphosa, his progress report states of the 60 actions identified in the president's October 2022 response plan, 48% are complete, 23% are on track and 29% are delayed.
The report also highlights key priorities for the 2025/26 financial year, including accelerating high-profile prosecutions and finalising the whistle-blower protection bill.
The commission conducted hearings over three years, holding its first hearing on August 20 2018 and its final hearing on August 12 2021.
During this period, the commission heard evidence from over 300 witnesses and held more than 400 days of hearings. The evidence presented to the commission has been transcribed into over 75,000 pages, and a total of 1,731,106 pages of documentary evidence were examined.
The commission's investigations spanned multiple sectors of government and the economy, including state-owned enterprises, government departments, and private sector entities implicated in state capture.
Ramaphosa said the commission was able to recover nearly R11bn in stolen public funds.
“Additionally, assets worth R10.6bn are currently under restraint or preservation orders, indicating significant additional recoveries to come. Major recoveries include settlements from ABB (R2.55 bn), McKinsey (R1.12bn), and SAP (R1.16bn).
“Strengthened our law enforcement capacity and implemented comprehensive reforms across government. However, our work is far from complete. We remain committed to the full implementation of the State Capture Commission's recommendations and to rebuilding public trust in our institutions,” he said.
Ramaphosa said the progress made over the past three years demonstrates the government's commitment to addressing the systemic failures identified by the commission.
“The effectiveness of these reforms will ultimately be measured by their ability to prevent future occurrences of state capture and to restore public trust in state institutions. This requires not only the completion of the actions outlined in this report but also sustained vigilance, adaptability and commitment to ethical governance across all spheres of government,” Ramaphosa said.
