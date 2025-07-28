A KwaZulu-Natal suspect was fatally wounded on Sunday in a shootout with police in the Okhalweni area in KwaMaphumulo in the north of the province.
Police spokesperson Col Robert Netshiunda said police members acted on intelligence about suspect in possession of a firearm and driving a vehicle in the Maphumulo CBD.
“Intelligence was operationalised and the identified vehicle was found parked on a road in Okhalweni. When police approached the vehicle, they found two passengers inside but the driver was nowhere to be found,” said Netshiunda.
He said when the driver returned, he saw police at his vehicle and turned back. Police gave chase and the suspect opened fire.
“In self-defence, police returned fire and the suspect was fatally wounded,” said Netshiunda.
The suspect was found in possession a firearm with the serial numbererased.
No officer was injured during the shootout.
TimesLIVE
Police say gunman with illegal weapon killed after opening fire on officers
Image: 123RF/Charnsit Ramyarupa
TimesLIVE
