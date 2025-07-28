Standard Bank puts big money behind female entrepreneurs and leaders

“Supporting women entrepreneurs represents more than corporate social responsibility — it’s a strategic investment in SA’s economic future. Female entrepreneurs are driving innovation, creating jobs, and building inclusive businesses that strengthen our communities.

“Through our partnership with the South African Future Trust Awards, we’re committed to providing the recognition and resources these remarkable leaders deserve,” says Jenine Zachar, executive head, value propositions and client experience at Standard Bank Business and Commercial Banking.

The Women in Business Award winner will receive a R500,000 grand prize to accelerate business growth and impact. The prize includes:

A R250,000 cash injection for immediate business development;

A R250,000 support package featuring mentorship from seasoned industry leaders;

Cutting-edge hardware and essential business resources; and

Strategic guidance to scale operations and accelerate her business trajectory.

This holistic approach ensures winners receive both the financial resources and expert guidance necessary to take their businesses to the next level.

“The Women in Business Award reflects our understanding that successful entrepreneurship requires more than capital — it demands access to networks, mentorship, and strategic support,” says Nico Jacobs, South African Future Trust CEO.

“As a bank that serves women-owned businesses, we understand the unique challenges women entrepreneurs face in accessing markets and scaling their operations. Our comprehensive business and commercial banking solutions are designed to turn possibility into opportunity — whether that’s through funding, advisory services, or connecting businesses to trade opportunities across Africa and internationally.

“This award represents our commitment to ensuring women entrepreneurs have the support they need at every stage of their journey,” says Zachar.

Entrepreneurs can apply for all South African Future Trust Awards categories until July 31 2025. Female business leaders are encouraged to showcase their achievements, impact, and vision through the application process.

Applications and detailed category information are available at the SA Future Trust Awards website. Winners will be announced at the South African Future Trust Summit, taking place on November 5 and 6 2025 at the Sandton Convention Centre.

This article was sponsored by Standard Bank.