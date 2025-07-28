The former municipal manager of the Umzimkhulu local municipality has been arrested in connection with the murder of ANCYL secretary-general Sindiso Magaqa.
The 55-year-old man was arrested by the police’s political task team in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal, said police spokesperson Brig Athlenda Mathe. He is expected to appear in the Umzimkhulu magistrate’s court on Tuesday.
She said the suspect was previously arrested in 2018 alongside the late mayor of Umzimkhulu, Mluleki Ndobe, a businessman, two former police officers and a hitman.
His arrest comes after hitman Sbusiso Ncengwa pleaded guilty to the murder and was sentenced to 25 years in prison earlier this month.
Magaqa was shot in July 2017 and succumbed to his injuries in hospital.
In his 13-page plea in court, Ncengwa implicated Zweliphansi Skhosana, former city manager of the Umzimkhulu municipality, ex-mayor Ndobe and former journalist and eThekwini municipality communications manager Mdu Ncalane.
Ncengwa said they were initially paid R120,000 for the hit and promised a R1m tender.
SowetanLIVE
Municipal manager arrested for murder of ANCYL's Magaqa
Image: File/ LERATU MADUNA/GALLO
