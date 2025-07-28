News

Municipal manager arrested for murder of ANCYL's Magaqa

28 July 2025 - 16:47
Jeanette Chabalala Senior Reporter
ANC Youth League secretary-general Sindiso Magaqa was murdered in 2017.
ANC Youth League secretary-general Sindiso Magaqa was murdered in 2017.
Image: File/ LERATU MADUNA/GALLO

The former municipal manager of the Umzimkhulu local municipality has been arrested in connection with the murder of ANCYL secretary-general Sindiso Magaqa.

The 55-year-old man was arrested by the police’s political task team in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal, said police spokesperson Brig Athlenda Mathe. He is expected to appear in the Umzimkhulu magistrate’s court on Tuesday.

She said the suspect was previously arrested in 2018 alongside the late mayor of Umzimkhulu, Mluleki Ndobe, a businessman, two former police officers and a hitman.

His arrest comes after hitman Sbusiso Ncengwa pleaded guilty to the murder and was sentenced to 25 years in prison earlier this month.

Magaqa was shot in July 2017 and succumbed to his injuries in hospital.

In his 13-page plea in court, Ncengwa implicated Zweliphansi Skhosana, former city manager of the Umzimkhulu municipality, ex-mayor Ndobe and former journalist and eThekwini municipality communications manager Mdu Ncalane.

Ncengwa said they were initially paid R120,000 for the hit and promised a R1m tender.

SowetanLIVE

Sindiso Magaqa's killer sentenced to 25 years

Sibusiso Ncengwa, the man found guilty of murdering ANCYL secretary-general Sindiso Magaqa has been sentenced to 25 years behind bars.
News
3 weeks ago

Don't sentence Magaqa's killer to life - lawyer

The lawyer representing the man convicted of murdering ANCYL secretary-general Sindiso Magaqa has asked the court not to impose a life sentence on ...
News
4 weeks ago

Sindiso Magaqa murder trial set down for October after accused pleads guilty

The Pietermaritzburg high court has set a trial date for two accused of murdering the former secretary-general of the ANCYL, Sindiso Magaqa.
News
1 month ago

One of Magaqa's killers to be sentenced soon

Sibusiso Ncengwa, the man who was found guilty of murdering ANCYL secretary-general Sindiso Magaqa, will be sentenced on June 30.
News
1 month ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

Colleagues gather to honour the life of Pearl Sebolao
Sowetan journalists remember Pearl Sebolao with love and affection