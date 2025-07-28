A bus and six other vehicles collided on the M1 near Booysens Road in Johannesburg on Monday morning.
Multiple injuries have been reported, Johannesburg metro police spokesperson Superintendent Xolani Fihla said.
“Preliminary information suggests the bus was travelling south on the M1 towards the Booysens Road off-ramp when a passenger reportedly had an altercation with the driver and grabbed the steering wheel.
“The [driver] subsequently lost control, veered off the M1 South, crossed the barricades and median and collided into vehicles on the M1 North.”
Fihla said law enforcement officials are on the scene.
“The M1 North is closed to traffic at Booysens Road, causing significant disruptions.”
Motorists are advised to use Crownwood Road or Xavier Street as alternative routes from the M1 North.
TimesLIVE
Multiple vehicle crash on M1 after bus passenger 'grabs steering wheel'
Image: JMPD
TimesLIVE
