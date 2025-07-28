Madlanga said the inquiry will sit in Gauteng at the soon-to-be-announced venue as the commission is busy with the procurement of premises.
Among others, the commission is set to test the allegations by KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi that police minister Senzo Mchunu and deputy police commissioner for crime detection, Gen Shadrack Sibiya, work in cahoots with criminals.
Mchunu and Sibiya have since been placed on "leave of absence".
Mkhwanazi alleged that Mchunu and Sibiya are connected to criminals who run a drug syndicate from Gauteng, and that they were influenced by criminals to disband the political task team which was doing a sterling job.
The commission will also probe the Tshwane, Johannesburg and Ekurhuleni metropolitan police departments, the National Prosecuting Authority and the SAPS, among others.
SowetanLIVE
Madlanga confirms 'imminent' consultation with Mkhwanazi
'Regarding the first witness, we are not able to say at this stage'
Image: Veli Nhlapo
The chairperson of the commission investigating allegations of political interference in police operations, Mbuyiseli Madlanga, says the work has already started and that they are treating the matter with the urgency it requires.
The acting deputy chief justice was speaking at his first media briefing in Sandton, Johannesburg, on Monday.
"The first interview has been scheduled and is imminent," he said.
"The consultation that I referred to is going to be with Lt-Gen Mkhwanazi. But regarding the first witness, we are not able to say at this stage, one has no idea what the consultation would lead to....yes to the people out there because the terms of reference refer to Mkhwanazi so many times, the assumption would be that he must just be the first witness. However, we cannot tie ourselves to the position that he would be the first witness," he said.
The commission will start in August, and the first interim report will be handed over to President Cyril Ramaphosa in the first three months.
Madlanga said the inquiry will sit in Gauteng at the soon-to-be-announced venue as the commission is busy with the procurement of premises.
Among others, the commission is set to test the allegations by KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi that police minister Senzo Mchunu and deputy police commissioner for crime detection, Gen Shadrack Sibiya, work in cahoots with criminals.
Mchunu and Sibiya have since been placed on "leave of absence".
Mkhwanazi alleged that Mchunu and Sibiya are connected to criminals who run a drug syndicate from Gauteng, and that they were influenced by criminals to disband the political task team which was doing a sterling job.
The commission will also probe the Tshwane, Johannesburg and Ekurhuleni metropolitan police departments, the National Prosecuting Authority and the SAPS, among others.
SowetanLIVE
WATCH | Madlanga to brief media on police interference inquiry
KZN ANC branch rallies behind Mchunu ahead of commission of inquiry
Zuma and MK Party to contest president's decision to suspend Mchunu in apex court
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos