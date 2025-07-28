News

Madlanga confirms 'imminent' consultation with Mkhwanazi

'Regarding the first witness, we are not able to say at this stage'

28 July 2025 - 17:10
Chairperson of the commission, acting deputy chief justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga addressing members of the media.
Chairperson of the commission, acting deputy chief justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga addressing members of the media.
Image: Veli Nhlapo

The chairperson of the commission investigating allegations of political interference in police operations, Mbuyiseli Madlanga, says the work has already started and that they are treating the matter with the urgency it requires.

The acting deputy chief justice was speaking at his first media briefing in Sandton, Johannesburg, on Monday.

"The first interview has been scheduled and is imminent," he said.

"The consultation that I referred to is going to be with Lt-Gen Mkhwanazi. But regarding the first witness, we are not able to say at this stage, one has no idea what the consultation would lead to....yes to the people out there because the terms of reference refer to Mkhwanazi so many times, the assumption would be that he must just be the first witness. However, we cannot tie ourselves to the position that he would be the first witness," he said.

We are not able to say at this stage, one has no idea what the consultation would lead to....yes to the people out there because the terms of reference refer to Mkhwanazi so many times, the assumption would be that he must just be the first witness.
Acting deputy chief justice, Mbuyiseli Madlanga

The commission will start in August, and the first interim report will be handed over to President Cyril Ramaphosa in the first three months.

Madlanga said the inquiry will sit in Gauteng at the soon-to-be-announced venue as the commission is busy with the procurement of premises.

Among others, the commission is set to test the allegations by KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi that police minister Senzo Mchunu and deputy police commissioner for crime detection, Gen Shadrack Sibiya, work in cahoots with criminals.

Mchunu and Sibiya have since been placed on "leave of absence".

Mkhwanazi alleged that Mchunu and Sibiya are connected to criminals who run a drug syndicate from Gauteng, and that they were influenced by criminals to disband the political task team which was doing a sterling job.

The commission will also probe the Tshwane, Johannesburg and Ekurhuleni metropolitan police departments, the National Prosecuting Authority and the SAPS, among others. 

SowetanLIVE

WATCH | Madlanga to brief media on police interference inquiry

The chairperson of the Judicial Commission of Inquiry, Mbuyiseli Madlanga, will brief the media on Monday afternoon regarding the commission's ...
News
5 hours ago

KZN ANC branch rallies behind Mchunu ahead of commission of inquiry

An ANC ward in Vryheid under the Mzala Nxumalo region in the north of KwaZulu-Natal has rallied behind embattled police minister Senzo Mchunu.
News
2 days ago

Zuma and MK Party to contest president's decision to suspend Mchunu in apex court

The MK Party has gone to the Constitutional Court seeking to have President Cyril Ramaphosa’s decision to suspend police minister Senzo Mchunu ...
News
1 week ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

Colleagues gather to honour the life of Pearl Sebolao
Sowetan journalists remember Pearl Sebolao with love and affection