Public works and infrastructure minister Dean Macpherson has suspended expanded public works programme (EPWP) funds to the Matjhabeng municipality in the Free State pending investigations into alleged politically connected individuals receiving inflated salaries through the programme.
City Press reported the municipality's EPWP pays inflated salaries to former councillors and sitting political office bearers, with others earning more than R31,000 a month — 10 times more than the average EPWP stipend.
The EPWP provides unemployed individuals, especially youth, with temporary employment opportunities while equipping them with skills to be employable. Participants receive a stipend.
Macpherson said the programme was not a “vehicle for patronage”.
“The EPWP is an essential lifeline for many in communities around the country, including in Matjhabeng, and it would be unacceptable if any politician or official is found to have used the programme for personal benefit,” he said.
Macpherson halts EPWP funds to Free State municipality amid 'political gains'
Image: Lubabalo Lesolle
“We cannot turn a blind eye when serious allegations of abuse are raised, which is why I have instructed the department to suspend EPWP fund transfers until a formal investigation can be completed.”
The programme should be reformed to get rid of abuse and ensure the right people benefit from it, he added.
“Through the EPWP listening tour conducted nationwide, we have heard serious allegations of abuse — such as those in Matjhabeng — and it is critical that the programme be strengthened to eliminate any possibility of corruption and political patronage.
“After 20 years we are committed to reforming the EPWP to ensure it remains a viable platform for empowerment well into the future as we work to build a better South Africa.”
TimesLIVE
