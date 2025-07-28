Limpopo police spokesperson Col Malesela Ledwaba said: “According to the report the male complainant was sleeping in his house when his ex-girlfriend knocked at the door, and he did not open.
“She started breaking the windows. He woke up and sought assistance from the neighbours, and that's when the suspect burnt down the house,” he said.
Police were called to the scene and opened a case of arson. They started their investigation and the suspect was apprehended.
Ledwaba said the damage is estimated at R520,000, including the belongings destroyed in the fire.
The suspect is set to appear before the Phalala magistrate's court on Monday, facing a charge of arson.
Limpopo woman arrested for 'torching ex-boyfriend's house'
When he didn't answer the door, she allegedly started breaking windows
Image: SAPS
A 27-year-old Limpopo woman has been arrested after allegedly torching her ex-boyfriend's house at Steve Biko, Phase 4, in the Villa Nora policing area, on Friday.
Image: Supplied by SAPS
