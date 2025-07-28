News

Limpopo woman arrested for 'torching ex-boyfriend's house'

When he didn't answer the door, she allegedly started breaking windows

By Rilise Rose Raphulu - 28 July 2025 - 14:36
A Limpopo woman has been arrested on a charge of arson.
A Limpopo woman has been arrested on a charge of arson.
Image: SAPS

A 27-year-old Limpopo woman has been arrested after allegedly torching her ex-boyfriend's house at Steve Biko, Phase 4, in the Villa Nora policing area, on Friday.

Inside the burned house.
Inside the burned house.
Image: Supplied by SAPS

Limpopo police spokesperson Col Malesela Ledwaba said: “According to the report the male complainant was sleeping in his house when his ex-girlfriend knocked at the door, and he did not open.

“She started breaking the windows. He woke up and sought assistance from the neighbours, and that's when the suspect burnt down the house,” he said.

Police were called to the scene and opened a case of arson. They started their investigation and the suspect was apprehended.

Ledwaba said the damage is estimated at R520,000, including the belongings destroyed in the fire.

The suspect is set to appear before the Phalala magistrate's court on Monday, facing a charge of arson.

TimesLIVE

Woman whose two children found dead and wrapped in blanket to undergo psychological evaluation

A KwaZulu-Natal woman alleged to have strangled her two children to death in Umlazi on Sunday is to undergo a psychological evaluation.
News
1 week ago

Umlazi mother in dock after children’s bodies found wrapped in blanket

A woman is expected to appear in the Umlazi magistrate's court on Thursday after her two children were found strangled to death.
News
1 week ago

Birthday celebration turns fatal as cop shoots lover, her brother

The brother of a policewoman who was gunned down by her police captain partner was killed while trying to stop the shooting.
News
9 hours ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

Colleagues gather to honour the life of Pearl Sebolao
Sowetan journalists remember Pearl Sebolao with love and affection