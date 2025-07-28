Johannesburg mayor Dada Morero says the city cannot investigate allegations linking former transport MMC Kenny Kunene to murder suspect Katiso “KT” Molefe after he was found at Molefe's home last week.
Kunene has resigned as MMC and councillor while his party, the Patriotic Alliance, placed him on special leave pending an investigation.
In an interview with eNCA, Morero welcomed Kunene's resignation.
“The circumstances surrounding his suspension and resignation were communicated to us by the leadership of the party, and we are in discussions with the party,” he said.
“We should certainly be able to accept the resignation and then we'll move forward with the matter.”
The DA had written a letter to Morero demanding a full investigation into Kunene's involvement in all contracts and procurement processes at the Johannesburg Roads Agency (JRA), the Lilian Ngoyi Street repairs and the Metropolitan Trading Company (MTC) within seven days.
“Kunene had direct political oversight of the processes, organisations and projects,” said DA Joburg caucus leader Belinda Kayser-Echeozonjoku.
“Should the executive mayor fail to respond to the DA within seven days, the DA will use all avenues at our disposal, including approaching law enforcement with the information available to us, to hold the mayor, as shareholder representative, responsible for the alleged irregularities at the JRA and MTC.”
‘It’s a police matter’: mayor Morero washes his hands of Kunene’s saga
Image: Sharon Seretlo
Johannesburg mayor Dada Morero says the city cannot investigate allegations linking former transport MMC Kenny Kunene to murder suspect Katiso “KT” Molefe after he was found at Molefe's home last week.
Kunene has resigned as MMC and councillor while his party, the Patriotic Alliance, placed him on special leave pending an investigation.
In an interview with eNCA, Morero welcomed Kunene's resignation.
“The circumstances surrounding his suspension and resignation were communicated to us by the leadership of the party, and we are in discussions with the party,” he said.
“We should certainly be able to accept the resignation and then we'll move forward with the matter.”
The DA had written a letter to Morero demanding a full investigation into Kunene's involvement in all contracts and procurement processes at the Johannesburg Roads Agency (JRA), the Lilian Ngoyi Street repairs and the Metropolitan Trading Company (MTC) within seven days.
“Kunene had direct political oversight of the processes, organisations and projects,” said DA Joburg caucus leader Belinda Kayser-Echeozonjoku.
“Should the executive mayor fail to respond to the DA within seven days, the DA will use all avenues at our disposal, including approaching law enforcement with the information available to us, to hold the mayor, as shareholder representative, responsible for the alleged irregularities at the JRA and MTC.”
Morero said the city would not investigate the matter as Kunene is no longer part of the council.
“That's not the function of the city. It's a matter that requires the police if there's an issue to be investigated. We are not a police force. It's not our function. We've accepted his resignation.
“With council, how it normally works is that if these types of matters emerge, they are referred to the ethics committee. Once the councillor has resigned, we can no longer refer them to the ethics committee.
“He resigned as a councillor, meaning he is no longer part of the council and it does not have jurisdiction over him in terms of our code of conduct. It's a matter for the police and his party to investigate.”
Morero said the city is in discussions to determine Kunene's replacement and will announce it once the decision has been made.
TimesLIVE
Kenny Kunene resigns as Joburg councillor and transport MMC
Morero 'ordered' not to speak about MMC Kunene
Kenny Kunene faces probe after he was found at murder accused’s home
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos