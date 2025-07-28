How Che inspired Cuban doctor's love affair with SA

Medina first arrived in SA in February 1997, aged 29, as part of the third group of the Cuban medical brigade sent out by the then Cuban leader Fidel Castro after a request for help from President Nelson Mandela.
Since then, Cuba has sent out thousands of other doctors to help alleviate the shortage of such skills in the South African public health system.
Although the programme is widely welcomed by communities that benefit from it – mostly poor, rural and without access to private health care – it is often criticised by those in the opposition who see it as a mere “payback” to the Cuban government for the material support it provided to the ANC during the liberation sStruggle.
But how do the doctors themselves see their role here? Most of them keep to themselves, focusing on the reason they are in SA – providing medical assistance to patients – and avoid involving themselves in the public discourse. Hence, we never hear from them.
Medina is no different. In fact, it was really by chance that I first came across him and convinced him to have a sit-down interview. It was in Braamfontein, Johannesburg , where he was a guest speaker at a function organised by The Forge – a meeting centre for left intellectuals and students – to celebrate the life of Argentinian-born Cuban revolutionary, Ernesto Che Guevara.
A couple of weeks later, we were at the Cuban embassy in Pretoria for the interview.
Che, Medina explained, was one of the major influences in his decision to become a doctor. “If you were born in Cuba and grew up hearing about this doctor, he was an example of what we wanted to be. We knew from a very early age who he was, what he meant for Cuba. After becoming a doctor, you identify with someone like that, someone who sacrificed his personal life.
“He could have decided, after a while, to leave and have a nice life. But he continued offering his services in a double function as a fighter, but also as a doctor in any other part of the world,” he said in reference to Che leaving Cuba, after the success of the revolution, to go and help out in liberation Struggles elsewhere around the world.
Medina had first heard about SA and the southern African region as a student in the 1980s through family members and other people who had gone to Angola to fight on the side of that country’s government as well as Namibian and South African liberation movements against apartheid SA . Had he not been a student, he speculates, he too could have ended up fighting in the Angolan War.
He graduated in 1991, a couple of years after the Cuban-led victory against the apartheid army in Cuito Cuanavale, south of Angola, forced Pretoria to the negotiating table – resulting in Namibia’s independence and a negotiated settlement to the South African conflict.
He would spent the next four years training further as a specialist – focusing on internal medicine – while working in the Cuban health system. “Then, when I finished two post-graduate studies, we were told SA needed doctors and that’s when I opted to come to SA…
“It was a wonderful opportunity to hear that South Africa needed help in the health sector. We are trained in such a way that we would go and assist whenever our services are needed… A lot of people from my province, a lot of people with whom we studied, opted to come to SA,” Medina said.
From a professional point of view, he considered the move beneficial because “we were going to expose ourselves to a different health environment, that for any professional broadens the horizon of knowledge and skills”.
His first job was at the Evander Hospital, near Secunda in Mpumalanga. “We were a full team – a surgeon, a physician, a gynaecologist, etc. We were able to adapt very well, although for some, language was a bit of a barrier in the beginning… We were well received by everybody,” Medina recalled.
But there were also challenges that they needed to adapt to quickly.
“One of the things that was a bit of a challenge from a professional point of view was that I am a specialist in internal medicine; we train in intensive care and – because of the characteristics of the hospital, and the small number of doctors in the institution – we had to do work outside our field of specialisation. We had to deal with trauma, we had to deal – in my case – with paediatric patients. But, of course, we had the basic training.
“So, it was actually a good thing. Personally, it forced me to go back to those things I learned to be able to expand the way I could help this side. We would do calls in the casualty department,” Median recalled.
At some stage, he worked as a medical superintendent at the hospital. But because it was felt that his skills in internal medicine were being under-utilised, as Evander did not have an intensive care unit (ICU), the provincial government decided to move him to the Witbank provincial hospital, where he has been based ever since.
“I moved there in 2002 and, by 2004, I had started running the adult ICU at the hospital. I have now been running it for 21 years. I feel now more gainfully employed because I have the technology and the resources available to give a better service,” he said.
It was not always the plan Medina would stay in SA long. When they first arrived, members of his group were each offered a three-year contract. He has been renewing his ever since. “What happened is that when we started working, I assume the quality of our work here, all the provinces started telling the department of health we can’t leave as there would be a gap in terms of skills. Contracts have been extended. I still extend every three years because of the need of the type of work we do.”
But what about home, does he not miss Cuba?
“One misses home, it is undeniable… you miss a lot of things; the things that make us Cuban… my wife came with me and my two kids were born here. They still love Cuba but having family here grounds me more to the country.”
But he decided to stay because he believes his skills are needed more here.
Cuba is regarded to have one of the best health care system in the world, not only because they export doctors to other countries but also because their approach tends to focus more on preventive rather than curative measures .
As a socialist-oriented economy, the private health care sector in non-existent in Cuba.
“So, there is equal access to health care for any Cuban citizen. If you need a heart transplant, it doesn’t matter who you are, you will get a heart transplant regardless of your socio-economic status. In fact, one of the longest survivors with a transplanted heart in Cuba was a gentleman that was working in the port in Havana, carrying sacks from the ships, moving goods.”
In contrast, he said, the South African system has “a bit of imbalance” in terms of resources available in the private sector as opposed to those available for government institutions. “So, there are procedures that, of course, you will get quicker if you have medical aid than if you don’t have.
“SA academic hospitals are well equipped with highly competent and highly professional doctors. So those services are there but, in a way, the issue is that it takes longer… It is easier for someone with a medical aid to get a complicated procedure done… It is not a secret that there are waiting lists and things like that in public hospitals.”
So does he think that much spoken about National Health Insurance the solution?
His professional training, he stated upfront, does not allow him to comment on policy issues.
In principle, however, he added, giving equal access to medicine to all people “is something I agree with”.
“We are here to assist and I think I speak for all Cuban doctors when I say if SA decides to go that way, we will be here to help,” Medina added.
SowetanLIVE
How Che inspired Cuban doctor's love affair with SA
Medina came on a three-year contract but he decided to stay because he believes his skills are needed more here.
Image: Supplied
Dr Rusbel Medina always wanted a career in medicine. As a young boy on a small farm in Holguin, eastern Cuba, he would often play medical doctor to his younger sister's dolls.
Fortunately, his father did not want his son to grow up and be a farmer. So, when Medina was nine years old, Medina senior moved their family to the nearest city so they could get closer to bigger schools.
What Medina and his father did not know was that this was the beginning of a long journey that would see him spend much of his adult life as a medical doctor working some 12,500km away, in SA.
