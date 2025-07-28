News

12 pupils injured after 'drunk' scholar transport driver crashes in Randburg

By Khodani Mpilo - 28 July 2025 - 12:04
A Toyota Quantum scholar transport minibus crashed in Montgomery Park, Randburg, on Monday morning.
A Toyota Quantum scholar transport minibus crashed in Montgomery Park, Randburg, on Monday morning.
Image: SUPPLIED

Twelve schoolchildren were injured when a Toyota Quantum scholar transport minibus crashed in Montgomery Park, Randburg, on Monday morning after the driver allegedly lost control while overtaking another vehicle.

According to Johannesburg metro police spokesperson Supt Xolani Fihla, the scholar transport diver was driving while under the influence of alcohol.

“He has been arrested and will be detained at Sophiatown SAPS. He faces charges of reckless and negligent driving and driving under the influence of alcohol,” said Fihla

No further details such as the condition of the injured pupils have yet been released. 

TimesLIVE

Pupil dies, several injured after 'drunk' KZN scholar transport driver crashes

KwaZulu-Natal transport MEC Siboniso Duma has ordered an investigation into a minibus taxi crash in which one pupil died and 10 others were injured ...
News
4 days ago

Driving drunk, speeding, no seatbelts: SA ranks worst for road safety

South Africa has been ranked the most dangerous country in the world in which to drive, according to a new report by online driver education platform ...
News
2 weeks ago

Truck driver arrested after being found more than 20 times over legal alcohol limit

KwaZulu-Natal Road Traffic Inspectorate officials have arrested two alleged drunk drivers including one who was found to be more than 20 times over ...
News
1 month ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

Colleagues gather to honour the life of Pearl Sebolao
Sowetan journalists remember Pearl Sebolao with love and affection