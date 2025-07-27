News

Officer kills girlfriend, brother before turning gun on himself

27 July 2025 - 13:45
Koena Mashale Journalist
File photo.
Image: Elvis Ntombela

Gauteng police are investigating two counts of murder, three counts of attempted murder and an inquest docket after a police captain allegedly shot and killed his girlfriend and her brother before turning the gun on himself in Protea, Soweto.

The officer injured three other civilians.

Police spokesperson Col Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi said the incident occurred on Saturday night during a birthday celebration.

The captain reportedly called the girlfriend to the side, and that is when people saw him draw a firearm and shoot her and her brother dead, while three other civilians sustained injuries.
Col Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi, police spokesperson

The captain, who was attending the birthday party of his girlfriend, also a police officer, allegedly called her aside before drawing a firearm and opening fire.

“It is alleged that the group was at home celebrating the birthday of the captain's girlfriend, who is also a police officer. The captain reportedly called the girlfriend to the side and that is when people saw him draw a firearm and shoot her and her brother dead, while three other civilians sustained injuries. He then turned the gun on himself,” said Nevhuhulwi.

Provincial police commissioner, Lt-Gen Tommy Mthombeni, sent his condolences to the bereaved families.

“We give our members these tools [guns] to protect themselves against criminals, so it is very disheartening to see the very same tools being used to kill their loved ones.

“I urge our members to make use of employee health and wellness facilities to assist them in dealing with any problems they may be facing, whether work or personal-related,” he said.

