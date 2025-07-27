News

Man arrested for killing baby girl and injuring mother with pickup van

27 July 2025 - 11:53
Jeanette Chabalala Senior Reporter
Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/fotokita

A 35-year-old Limpopo man has been arrested in connection with the murder of a 13-month-old baby girl and the injury of her mother by running them over with a pickup van.

Provincial police spokesperson Col Malesela Ledwaba said the incident happened on Friday at about 8pm.

He said the woman and the man — her ex-boyfriend — had a heated argument while she and the baby were waiting for a taxi to Segopye village, outside Polokwane.

They [mother and child] alighted at Marothi (Makwalaneng) and her ex-boyfriend, drove over them at high speed 
Col Malesela Ledwaba, Provincial police spokesperson

“A taxi arrived and she and her baby boarded. On the way, the taxi driver apparently informed her that the pickup van was following the taxi.

“They [mother and child] alighted at Marothi (Makwalaneng) and her ex-boyfriend, drove over them at high speed,” Ledwaba said.

Mother and child were taken to hospital where the little girl died.

The mother sustained injuries to her legs.

The man is expected to appear in the Makweng magistrate’s court on Monday on charges of murder and attempted murder.

