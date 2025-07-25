Tensions rise in Diepkloof as patrollers feel abandoned after CPF member killed

Patrollers in Diepkloof, Soweto, say they are losing faith in the police after officers failed to attend a candlelight vigil held in honour of one of their own who was shot dead earlier this month.
The gathering, which took place on Thursday, started with a march from Diepdale Secondary School to the home of slain community policing forum (CPF) member Elifas Malusi Rathebe, who was gunned down at his home in Diepkloof Zone 3.
The vigil was meant to offer comfort and solidarity to the Rathebe family. However, organisers said the absence of police representatives who were on the programme to speak left many patrollers feeling disrespected and ignored.
Zukile Memela, one of the organisers and a patroller, said two police officers were supposed to attend the gathering.
“They didn't show up. It's disturbing,” said Memela.
Patrollers said the no-show was just another example of the growing gap between them and the police.
“It cannot be business as usual when the work of patrollers is constantly undermined,” Memela added.
He said the distance between police and the people on the ground was becoming dangerous because “if it wasn't for the patrollers, crime would be worse”.
The patrollers believe the relationship with the CPF office has also broken down.
According to Memela, important documents meant to help collect donations for the deceased's funeral were not handed over to the patrollers by the CPF executive and patrollers had to go around to local businesses without official letters.
“It's harder without that letter from CPF, but we will win on our own,” said Memela. “We thank those who supported us, especially Siyabangena and everyone who came out without thinking twice.” Siyabangena is a group of patrollers who do not fall under the CPF.
The death of Rathebe, known as “Mdululu”, shook the community and sparked fear among patrollers, who said they put their lives on the line daily without pay or protection.
One patroller told TimesLIVE that without jackets, training, or proper equipment, they continued to patrol the streets of Diepkloof every night, often with nothing more than a walkie-talkie or pepper spray.
“There's no parent who won't be scared when you go out with just a sjambok and criminals are holding guns, said Katlego Lefutso, a full-time patroller.
The patrollers now plan to march to the local police station to demand answers and respect.
Meanwhile, the patrollers are waiting to see if the Gauteng department of community safety will assist with funeral support. Documents were sent on Tuesday but it remains unclear if help will come in time. Police have yet to comment on their absence from the ceremony.
Until then, the ground forces, as they call themselves, say they will continue to protect the community with or without official backing.
Tensions rise in Diepkloof as patrollers feel abandoned after CPF member killed
Image: SUPPLIED
