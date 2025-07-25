News

WATCH | Colleagues gather to honour the life of Pearl Sebolao

By SowetanLIVE - 25 July 2025 - 10:05

Colleagues, friends and loved ones gather on Friday at Arena Holdings in Parktown Johannesburg, to honour the life of Pearl Sebolao, Sowetan executive editor, who passed away last week.

Known for her unwavering professionalism, kind spirit and infectious warmth, Pearl left a lasting impact on those who had the privilege of working alongside her.

The memorial service is a touching tribute, filled with heartfelt stories, shared memories, and a deep sense of loss — as well as gratitude for a life that touched so many in the workplace and beyond.

