News

MK Party ConCourt application on Mchunu's suspension set for Wednesday

By TimesLIVE - 25 July 2025 - 17:08
The MK Party challenged the president’s decision to appoint a judicial commission of inquiry to investigate the shocking allegations by KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, which implicated among others police minister Senzo Mchunu (pictured). File image
The MK Party challenged the president’s decision to appoint a judicial commission of inquiry to investigate the shocking allegations by KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, which implicated among others police minister Senzo Mchunu (pictured). File image
Image: Freddy Mavunda

The Constitutional Court has set down Wednesday to hear the MK Party's urgent application to have President Cyril Ramaphosa’s decision to place police minister Senzo Mchunu on a leave of absence and appoint Prof Firoz Cachalia acting minister declared invalid and irrational.

The MK Party has also challenged the president’s decision to appoint a judicial commission of inquiry — to be led by acting deputy chief justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga — to investigate the shocking allegations by KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi which implicated Mchunu, several law enforcement bodies and members of the judiciary in colluding in high-level crime.

In directions issued on Friday, the chief justice ordered the MK Party to file its heads of arguments on or before 2pm on Sunday. The chief justice ordered the respondents, including the president and Mchunu to file their heads of argument on or before 2pm on Monday. 

TimesLIVE

MK Party files motion of no-confidence in Ramaphosa over 'failure' to fire Mchunu

The MK Party has filed a motion of no-confidence in President Cyril Ramaphosa over his “failure” to fire police minister Senzo Mchunu because of ...
News
2 days ago

Defiant Mchunu declares innocence, says he's ready to face inquiry

Minister of police Senzo Mchunu says he is innocent of the allegations that KZN police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi made against him and is ...
News
1 week ago

Beware of fake Mkhwanazi profiles and using his face during protest marches, police warn

KwaZulu-Natal police have warned social media users about several fake social media accounts which claim to be provincial police commissioner Lt-Gen ...
News
1 week ago

PODCAST | It’s the law, stupid. Mbhazima Shilowa explains decision on Senzo Mchunu

Shilowa explains what Cyril Ramaphosa did, could have done, did not do and could not do regarding the Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi’s revelations
Podcast
1 week ago

OPINION | The real test of commission of inquiry into SAPS will be how firmly Ramaphosa acts on its findings

The real test of the commission will be in how seriously the process is conducted, how fearless the commissioners are, how transparent the findings ...
Opinion
1 week ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

Tembisa electricity surcharge suspended after riots
Sowetan journalists remember Pearl Sebolao with love and affection