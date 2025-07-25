The Constitutional Court has set down Wednesday to hear the MK Party's urgent application to have President Cyril Ramaphosa’s decision to place police minister Senzo Mchunu on a leave of absence and appoint Prof Firoz Cachalia acting minister declared invalid and irrational.
The MK Party has also challenged the president’s decision to appoint a judicial commission of inquiry — to be led by acting deputy chief justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga — to investigate the shocking allegations by KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi which implicated Mchunu, several law enforcement bodies and members of the judiciary in colluding in high-level crime.
In directions issued on Friday, the chief justice ordered the MK Party to file its heads of arguments on or before 2pm on Sunday. The chief justice ordered the respondents, including the president and Mchunu to file their heads of argument on or before 2pm on Monday.
MK Party ConCourt application on Mchunu's suspension set for Wednesday
Image: Freddy Mavunda
