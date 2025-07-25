Arena Holdings CEO Pule Molebeledi: I feel robbed personally because Pearl left too soon, too sudden. One moment she was here and the next she was gone. Such is the fragility of life. So, we are in deep mourning, we are in pain, we are one woman short.
Her shy demeanour masked deep influence, quietly powerful. Her net worth lay in her network. Just look at this week when she passed on, on Saturday morning, she was surrounded by friends, family, and remarkably, a number of Catholic priests. That's how powerful Pearl was. That wasn't a favour. It was earned through years of service to her community.
IN PICS | Pearl Sebolao celebrated for her unwavering generosity, integrity at memorial
Loved ones hail Pearl as a beacon of compassion and principle
Image: Veli Nhlapo
Sowetan executive editor, Pearl Sebolao, has been remembered as a deeply compassionate, principled, and unwaveringly generous woman.
Speakers gathered at her memorial service held in Parktown, Johannesburg, on Friday, where colleagues, family and friends paid tribute to a kind and “beautiful Pearl”.
Here's what the speakers said:
Image: Veli Nhlapo
Image: Veli Nhlapo
Her friend Tefo Mothibeli: Pearl practised Ubuntu. As she rose, she looked back. She lifted many, many people up.
Image: Veli Nhlapo
Another friend Maphala Makgoba: She was a disciplinarian and I believe God brought her into my life because I’m playful – she was serious. I always knew when I was in trouble with her. She’d call and say, ‘Mommy, are you home? Don’t worry, I’m on my way'. And she’d come, make us tea, and share her heart.
Image: Veli Nhlapo
Thabiso Thakali, deputy editor at Sowetan: Her departure is not just a colossal loss to her family but to our noble profession... The last time I saw Sis Pearl was on a Monday [July 14]. She was her usual bubbly self... On Thursday, she called me, her voice faint and she apologised. I thought perhaps [she was apologising] for not being able to work. I had no idea it would be the last time I heard her voice.
Sis Pearl was empathetic, patient but also assertive. Her humility and grace endeared her to all. She made everyone feel valued. Her depth of knowledge and attention to detail shone through in every story discussion.
Image: Veli Nhlapo
SA National Editors Forum chairperson Makhudu Sefara: Her generous heart, her selflessness and the careers she shaped are part of the legacy she leaves behind. So many people across the country have spoken about what Pearl did for them – how she helped, guided, and stood with them.
Image: Veli Nhlapo
Pearl's brother, Oscar Mlangeni: Pearl was a hero to our family. Pearl was a hero to her kids. Pearl was a hero to her sister, Lerato... and we will try as a family to make sure that we are there for Lerato. Lerato was never designed to live without Pearl. Lerato doesn't have the manual on how to live without Pearl. They've been there for one another and they've shared so many things. Through everything, Pearl was there for her sister and vice versa. She was a giver. We will miss her. She was very special to us. We love her dearly and she touched us differently.
Image: Veli Nhlapo
Pearl will be buried on Saturday.
SowetanLIVE
