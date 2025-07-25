Forensic health report recommends criminal charges against officials

A forensic report has recommended that some officials of the department of health who were overseeing infrastructure projects in Sedibeng in the Vaal should face criminal charges.
This was after allegations of irregular spending, poor contract management and possible fraud within Gauteng's health infrastructure projects were substantiated.
The report, which is among 47 made public by premier Panyaza Lesufi last month, focused on various allegations of mismanagement and procurement irregularities within the Sedibeng District Health Services (SDHS).
It found that several projects, including the installation of CCTV cameras, roof repairs at Sharpeville Clinic and paving work at Johan Heyns Clinic involved fruitless and wasteful expenditure, overpayments and a failure to follow proper procedures.
The findings pointed to negligence by officials and recommended disciplinary action, possible criminal charges and the blacklisting of implicated service providers.
According to the report, the allegations that CCTV cameras were installed at Empilisweni Clinic but never maintained during the 2017/2018 financial year were substantiated.
Despite the lack of maintenance, the district issued a new tender for R1.1m to supply new CCTV cameras instead of repairing the existing ones.
It also found several inconsistencies in the dates of service requests, which it said reflected a lack of urgency in attending to the department of health’s requirements.
“The cost for the supply and installation of CCTV at the clinic was not R1.1m as alleged. The costed specification amounted to R537,326.26.”
It recommended disciplinary action against implicated officials.
In another case, the report addressed allegations relating to renovations of the roof at Sharpeville Clinic, which cost R1.7m.
“We concluded that the allegation that the repair of a leaking roof at Sharpeville Clinic was exorbitant was substantiated.”
The report said a company called Richu Trading was appointed to carry out the repairs, but did not start the project on the scheduled commencement date.
“Richu invoiced SDHS/GDID an amount of R1.7m, including VAT, for work allegedly done at Sharpeville Clinic. Based on verification of work done, work amounting to R472,939.98 should not have been paid,” the report read.
The project was also found to amount to fruitless and wasteful expenditure.
The report recommended that a project manager and control works inspector face disciplinary action and that the department consider recovering the overpaid funds from Richu.
It also advised the department to open criminal charges against the company and the implicated officials.
In a separate case, the report found that the department overpaid for paving at Johan Heyns Clinic. While the company hired for the job submitted invoices totalling R3.5m, an overpayment of R556,691 was identified.
Last month, Lesufi said the findings reflected a growing commitment to transparency and clean governance.
He said that 88 officials were facing consequence management and 55 cases had been referred to law enforcement.
