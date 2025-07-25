Fifth bail delay in Jayden-Lee case sparks ActionSA outcry

The bail hearing of Tiffany Meek, the mother accused of murdering her 11-year-old son Jayden-Lee Meek, was again postponed in the Roodepoort magistrate’s court on Friday, marking the fifth day of delays.
Meek, 31, from Fleurhof, faces charges of murder, crimen injuria, attempting to defeat or obstruct the course of justice and defeating or obstructing the administration of justice.
The case was rolled over to Monday as the state awaits the finalisation of key forensic reports. The postponements are becoming a source of growing frustration for the public and advocacy groups, who are calling for urgent action.
ActionSA MP Dereleen James MP on Friday urged national police commissioner Gen Fannie Masemola to ensure police expedite the completion of the outstanding forensic work.
“The prolonged wait for crucial forensic findings not only deepens the pain of Jayden-Lee’s loved ones but also erodes public confidence in our justice system,” said James.
The grade 6 pupil died of a blunt-force head injury sustained in the Fleurhof flat in which he lived with his mother. He had been dropped off by scholar transport on the afternoon of May 13 and was found dead the next morning on the stairwell outside their flat.
The repeated postponements are taking a toll on those watching the case unfold.
A group of people from Fleurhof and surrounding areas were seen outside the court with placards shouting and calling for the accused not to be granted bail.
On Tuesday, TimesLIVE reported that the state told the court that granting her bail could lead to public unrest as the community was angry and emotional and could take the law into their own hands.
“If the public sees her outside, I believe that the community, already feeling that the justice system is failing them, may take the law into their own hands,” the state told the court.
James said: “Every day without answers is a failure of the system to bring closure and accountability in a case that has gripped the conscience of the nation.”
ActionSA is calling for the matter to be handled with urgency, transparency and compassion in honouring the life of Jayden-Lee.
TimesLIVE
Fifth bail delay in Jayden-Lee case sparks ActionSA outcry
Party calls for speedy action in finalising forensic report
Image: Tiffany Nicole Meek via Facebook
TimesLIVE
