CEO fired for using state auditor body's bank cards to enrich himself

“The grant funds that were paid into the Saiga Nedbank account ... were then utilised by Mr Morena for his personal use and were misused,” the affidavit reads.
It adds that Morena signed off on the funding agreement in March 2024, formalising Saiga’s responsibility to train learners.
However, one whistleblower said that some individuals listed as participants never attended training sessions. One of them was a full-time municipal employee who allegedly continued to sign attendance registers for over a year.
Internal financial records seen by Sowetan also show that more than R900,000 in salary advances were paid out to a small group of staff members over several months under Morena’s leadership, often without repayment plans or proper documentation.
These allegations are being investigated by the Hawks.
“The matter has been received by the Pretoria serious commercial crimes investigating unit,” said Hawks spokesperson Brig Thandi Mbambo. “The investigation is at its infancy stage and ongoing.”
Whistleblowers say they were intimidated, silenced or dismissed for trying to expose the misconduct.
“I am being threatened legally for reporting the contravention of protected disclosures to the public protector and the SA Human Rights Commission,” said one of the whistleblowers. “I am unemployed. I was pushed out after reporting the financial misconduct. I was suspended eventually and had to take an offer to leave because of the retaliation and victimisation.”
Morena did not respond to calls or text messages sent to him yesterday morning requesting a comment. The LGSeta also did not respond.
Another whistleblower described raising concerns about a vendor with links to past financial scandals, only to see those involved promoted within the organisation.
“It makes one wonder whether governance structures such as the [Saiga] council and president were also complicit,” the whistleblower said.
Despite Morena’s dismissal, they said, several individuals linked to the alleged misconduct allegedly remain in senior roles at Saiga.
SowetanLIVE
CEO fired for using state auditor body's bank cards to enrich himself
Image: SAIGA
The South African Institute of Government Auditors (Saiga) has fired CEO, Russell Morena, for misusing the organisation’s business bank cards for self-enrichment.
Saiga confirmed yesterday that Morena was fired last month after an investigation.
Institute spokesperson, Kgomotso Sethusha, said: “His employment contract was terminated after a disciplinary process related to the improper use of company [bank] business cards for personal purposes during stakeholder engagements.”
Sethusha said Saiga’s council took immediate action and appointed independent external investigators to conduct a thorough forensic examination. “The findings confirmed the misconduct and in line with our zero-tolerance policy, the council resolved to terminate the CEO's employment in June.”
Whistleblowers, who approached the police and the institute’s managers, said Morena abused his position and created a toxic culture in the organisation.
A whistleblower’s affidavit, seen by Sowetan, said Morena allegedly diverted more than R33m in state funding intended for youth training programmes into personal and unauthorised bank accounts.
The funding, paid by the local government sector education and training authority (LGSeta), was meant to support the training and development of unemployed graduates.
Instead, whistleblowers allege the funds were misappropriated, with large portions paid into Morena’s Absa bank account and other non-Saiga accounts.
