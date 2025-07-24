News

Rehab centre manager arrested over fatal assault of patient

By TimesLIVE - 24 July 2025 - 08:38
A forensic post-mortem by a pathologist confirmed that he had sustained severe injuries. Stock photo.
Image: 123rf/Keisuke Kai

A 29-year-old man has died in a Limpopo hospital after enduring severe beatings during the eight days he was admitted to a rehabilitation facility.

The owner of the centre, who is 30 years old, has been arrested, police spokesperson Col Malesela Ledwaba said.

The patient was collected from his home at Ga-Sekgopo village on July 2 and taken to the centre in the Modjadjiskloof policing area.

Police were told he was assaulted and locked up in isolation. He was struggling to walk and unable to bathe. 

He was taken back to his residence on July 10.

Due to his condition, he was immediately rushed to Mankweng hospital.

Healthcare workers admitted him to the facility in a critical condition.

He succumbed to his injuries on July 14.

A forensic post-mortem by a pathologist confirmed that he had sustained severe injuries.

The owner of the rehab centre was arrested on Tuesday on a charge of murder. He is expected to appear before the Modjadjiskloof district court on Thursday.

Police investigations are continuing.

TimesLIVE

