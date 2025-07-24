Preschool teacher Amber Lee Hughes on Thursday confessed to drowning four-year-old Nada-Jane Challita after an emotionally charged dispute with the child’s father over his infidelity.
Hughes, 25, who is charged with two counts of rape and murder, submitted supplementary admissions in the Johannesburg high court.
“The admissions were made after the merits of the case had been fully argued by the state and the defence and after her changing legal representation,” National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane said.
In her admissions, Hughes stated she was suffering from borderline personality disorder at the time, but maintained she was fully aware of her actions and she detailed multiple unsuccessful suicide attempts after the incident.
“However, the accused denied the rape charges, claiming she had no knowledge of those allegations.”
The case was postponed to August 7 for closing arguments on the admissions. Hughes remains in custody.
TimesLIVE
Preschool teacher admits to drowning boyfriend's daughter after argument
Image: Phathu Luvhengo
