One of three Gupta-owned Saxonwold properties finds a buyer
Image: ANTONIO MUCHAVE
Only one of the controversial Gupta-owned Saxonwold properties managed to find a buyer during Thursday’s auction, with the modest staff residence at 3 Saxonwold Drive selling for R3.35m.
The two main luxury homes, long associated with the family’s state capture-era wealth, failed to draw competitive interest and the auctioneer believes the stigma surrounding the properties could have deterred potential buyers.
A single R3m offer was made on 7 Saxonwold Drive whose bid started at R5m, while 5 Saxonwold Drive received no bids at all.
Municipal valuations for 5 and 7 Saxonwold Drive stand at R21m and R36m respectively, with municipal rates for 5 Saxonwold Drive sitting at R19,186 and for 7 Saxonwold Drive sitting at R29,433.
Both properties will now revert to the business rescue process.
Meanwhile, furniture in 7 Saxonwold Drive was auctioned off for R100,000.
Auctioneer Clive Lazarus from Park Village Auctions said the outcome was expected.
“Number 3... we presume that's the staff quarters for the Gupta residence and that helps explain why the building is a much smaller size. So effectively, I presume the person bought that to flatten the entire property as he has demolition costs and then obviously will build his own property,” Lazarus said.
The property had a municipal value of R5.5m with R6,300 in municipal rates.
Lazarus said that 5 and 7 Saxonwold Drive had proven more difficult to move.
“There’s been a lot of interest. The properties have been on the market and well-advertised, [but] it’s been court case after court case to gain access. Finally, it went to the high court, then the Supreme Court of Appeal and then it went to the Appellate Division. Once it was granted, it became clear that since 2018, no money has been spent on the property and it’s in a bad state,” Lazarus said.
“We realised, in this particular condition, the way the property is and the way it’s built – these prices, in today’s economy, were not achievable. But we do not want anyone pointing fingers and saying, ‘Oh well, it was the Gupta situation and they sold it for cheaper.’
“So we’ve spent a lot of money, we’ve cleaned the property, we’ve done everything that can be done to maximise the exposure and to realise the best possible price,” he said.
However, he said the stigma surrounding the properties also played a role in deterring potential buyers.
“A lot of people were scared. As we saw, people were bidding on the internet ... it was a simulcast auction and noticeably, the rates and taxes are R36,000 per month for a residential property. They are excessive and that’s why a lot of people didn’t bid,” Lazarus said.
One anonymous bidder told Sowetan that they initially went there to buy the furniture and the eight-bedroom property.
“But after hearing everything, I’m now considering going back and making a R5m offer on 5 Saxonwold. The rates are a bit discouraging ... the main problem is the reputation attached to the property.
“But if I can buy the property and resell it, I can make some sort of profit. It just needs to be renovated and painted.
“So not only would I be buying for R5m, but I would need to put in R2m for renovations and then put it out in the market again for R11m. People will move on from the Gupta drama and the house can be sold,” he said.
Graham Renfrew of Park Village Auctions described the process as successful despite the lack of sale.
“We've had a lot of offline interest from people who, for various reasons, didn’t want to be publicly associated with these properties or the auction. Those offline offers are our plan B. We'll now consult with the business rescue practitioner and take direction on how to proceed.
“What surprised us was the furniture selling for R100,000, which alone made the day feel worthwhile. Someone saw value and they walked away with it. That’s the beauty of an auction,” Renfrew said.
